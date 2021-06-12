Four Peaks Brewing To Award 11 Teachers $1,000 For Supplies; Asking For Nominations

PHOENIX, ARIZ. – Every year, dwindling school budgets lead teachers across the U.S. to spend their own money on supplies for their students and classrooms. In fact, studies have shown that 94% of public school teachers spend their own money on school supplies without getting reimbursed, and that on average they spend close to $500 on school supplies every year. This, you hopefully agree, is a problem.

To help solve it, in 2011 Four Peaks Brewing Co. created Four Peaks For Teachers. Using direct donations and funds raised through beer sales, Four Peaks buys the supplies teachers tell them they need—from scissors and staplers to pencils and paper—and builds kits to hand out for free in multiple cities and states. This year, the brewery will distribute supplies to 10,000 teachers throughout the Southwest.

But for Four Peaks For Teachers’ 11th year, the brewery added a new twist: They’re giving away $1,000 grants for school supplies to 11 teachers nationwide.

To receive a grant, teachers must be nominated using the form at fourpeaksforteachers.org/nominate. Current and former students, parents, even fellow faculty members are encouraged to nominate the teachers they feel deserve to win. (Teachers can even nominate themselves.)

The nomination process is simple: Just provide the teacher’s name and school, fill out some contact info, and then describe in 200 words or fewer why the teacher you’re nominating should win. Do they put in extra time with their students? Did they design programs that helped improve the school? Are they just really, really good at their jobs? Let Four Peaks know what sets your nominee apart to give them the best shot at winning a grant.

“We created Four Peaks For Teachers primarily to help out teachers in the Southwest, but we’ve always wanted to expand the program further,” says Four Peaks co-founder Jim Scussel, who created the Four Peaks For Teachers program in 2011. “In the last year, teachers all across the nation adapted to new teaching styles and put their own health and safety on the line for their students. With these grants, we’re finally able to honor and reward them, no matter where they live.”

Grant nominations will be open through July 15, with winners will be announced shortly after.

About Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Based in Tempe, Arizona, Four Peaks Brewing Co. has defined craft beer in the Southwest since its founding in 1996. Our hometown pride and heritage are at the heart of our pubs in Tempe and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Four Peaks beers—including our best-known brew, Kilt Lifter—are currently available in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Hawaii, Texas, California, Colorado, and Utah.

For More Information:

https://www.fourpeaksforteachers.org/nominate/