Four Ounces To Creative Freedom; Ska Brewing Releases Limited Specialty Beers In 16oz. Cans

DURANGO, Colo.— Ska Brewing has even more beer for their customers— four ounces more to be exact. After twenty years of packaging its craft in aluminum, the brewery debuts 16oz. cans. Skull Juice Juicy Double IPA and Prickly Pear Sour will be available in this new format in very limited quantities while supplies last, with more speciality releases to follow.

When Ska first started canning in 2003, they were one of the first craft breweries in the country to can their liquid. Now with the implementation of the CanCollar Corsair provided by WestRock, long awaited 16oz. 4-packs have become a reality.

Skull Juice Juicy DIPA is a golden, tropical hazy hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Idaho 7 hops. It boasts aromas of pineapple, guava, and orange. The can captures its barbaric and tropical vibes with a multi-toned tiling of the iconic Ska skeleton chewing on hops.

Prickly Pear Sour Ale pours a beautiful reddish pink hue from the addition of real fruit added for fermentation. It’s a smooth-drinker with a noticeable tartness and a slightly melon sweetness. A bold, black and white graphic meets colorful cacti on this can’s groovy label.

More surface area on these can means more room for creative design, so this new package format was a flex opportunity for Ska’s inspired Designer Cara Nosek. The new can artwork is a departure from Ska’s typical branding with the signature checkerboard stripe, while still including bold colors and comic book elements that the brewery is known for.

Taste these fresh beers on tap at Ska Brewing’s World Headquarters in Durango today at 4pm, and find the new cans across Ska’s distribution footprint. Later this year, Ska will release more small-batch, experimental beers from their Mod pilot system in 16oz. can format.

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/ska-brewing-16-oz-cans-2023