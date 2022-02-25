Fountain Beverage Co. Hard Seltzer Launches in Costco in Southern California and Arizona

NEW YORK, New York –

Fountain Beverage Co. announced that their hard seltzer is now available at select Costco Wholesale locations in Southern California and Arizona.

This marks the first Costco partnership for Fountain, a New York City-based brand who made the decision to invest in the core market of San Diego by becoming a locally brewed hard seltzer in April 2021.

Locally craft-brewed in NYC and Liverpool, as well as San Diego, with a gluten-free fermented alcohol base and a touch of premier, all-natural flavor, Fountain is known from the UK (with a Live Nation UK partnership) to California for its easy-drinking, superior hard seltzer. With only 100 calories, all natural ingredients, and 5% ABV, Fountain comes in 7 deliciousflavors: Blueberry, Lime, Mango, Passionfruit, Pineapple, Tart Cherry, and Watermelon. Ever committed to excellence in product quality, brand expression, and design, Fountain continues to stand out among the competition as it maintains the integrity to forge meaningful connections with its fans even in the overly crowded segment.

The Fountain hard seltzer mixed flavor pack, retailing at $23.99 for a 24-pack of 12oz cans, features the Watermelon flavor for the first time and is now available in-store at 15 Costco locations throughout Southern California and 17 locations in Arizona.

“As a brand that launched early in the pandemic, we have had to lean into the silver linings. We were able to take the time to build meaningful distribution partnerships that are now bearing fruit, no pun intended. We made it past dreams, planning, brand creation, design, R&D, prototypes, and early market exposure, to this: international wholesale distribution, now partnered with the great Costco. While Fountain was born in NYC, it’s a brand that is warmly welcomed wherever it goes and we can’t wait to share it even more far and wide,” says Bruce Wilpon, co-founder of Fountain Beverage Co.

Tomas Larsson, co-founder of Fountain Beverage Co. adds, “We put so much intention into all we do. We know love of craft brings attention to detail in all aspects of our brands on all levels—from materials that make up the liquid, to the people making it, to the labels that wrap the cans, to the images and design that enliven those labels, to the boxes that surround those cans, and beyond. We also know that love reaches the shelves where people see us and choose to join in the fun.”

About Fountain Beverage Co

As two anti-social husbands to wives who became fast friends, Bruce Wilpon and Tomas Larsson came to realize they could be less anti-, more selectively social with each other. Fast forward through the sharing of drinks, past lives, family, and career ambitions, and here we are: two guys with a love for the powerful joy that quality, craft beverages can bring. After too many years hawking OPB (“other people’s beverages”), we realized there was a better way: make it ourselves.

