Founders Brewing to Release Mothership Series #6 Cerise Tart Cherry Ale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced Cerise as the next release in the Mothership Series. There are a few things that are quintessentially “Michigan” and many would argue that cherries top that list. Last released in 2012, Cerise (5.7 percent ABV) is a tart cherry ale. We brewed Cerise as a celebration of our home state’s official fruit, showcasing what Northern Michigan does best. Ruby red in color and brewed with 100 percent tart, Michigan cherries, Cerise is as close you will get to tasting the real thing without picking it off the tree.

“In my opinion, the beauty and tranquility of the rolling cherry orchards in Northern Michigan are about as perfect as it gets,” said co-founder and CEO Dave Engbers. “We’re so pleased to announce the return of Cerise, a beer brewed with cherries grown by our neighboring farmers. Last released in bottles back in 2012, this is a long time coming and a fantastic nod to our state’s most well-known fruit.”

The taproom Mothership Series is an ultra-limited, brew team favorite beer series only available at the Founders Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms. Whether it is an old standby brought out of retirement or an experimental new style, it is sure to go quickly. The previous Mothership beers have included: Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, Panther Cub, MF Donkey Stout, Sleeper Cell and Red’s Rye IPA.

Cerise will be released in 6-pack bottles and on draft from both taproom locations beginning on April 19. Cerise will have a retail price of $10.00/6-pack.

