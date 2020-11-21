Founders Brewing to Bring Back Blushing Monk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced that Blushing Monk will return to the lineup as a limited release beginning in December 2020. Blushing Monk is brewed with a ridiculous amount of raspberries for tart yet luscious raspberry-jam character and fermented with Belgian yeast for subtle fruit and spice esters. It is an intense and delicious example of a Founders fruit beer.

“Some of us have been around Founders long enough to remember the first time we bottled Blushing Monk back in the early 2000s,” said Brewmaster, Jeremy Kosmicki. “I remember it vividly because it was all hand packaged on a two-headed counter pressure filler and it took several days of around-the-clock action to get it done. These days, things are a bit more streamlined, but I still feel nostalgic whenever we decide to brew this huge raspberry ale.”

Blushing Monk (9.2% ABV) will be available in 4-packs of 12oz bottles and on draft in all markets beginning as early as December 2020. It will be available for curbside pickup from the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms on December 2, 2020. Please note that Blushing Monk will not be available on draft in UT. Blushing Monk will have a taproom retail price of $17/4-pack and prices will vary by market outside of the taproom.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face beer and seltzers, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.