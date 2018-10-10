Founders Brewing Company to Release Canadian Breakfast Stout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders announced today that they will release Canadian Breakfast Stout (CBS), an imperial coffee chocolate stout aged in maple bourbon barrels, as the final release in the 2018 Barrel-Aged Series. CBS is one of the most sought-after releases in the world. This is the second year in a row the brewery has released CBS.

Fans may notice that CBS’s label is missing a key, iconic element this year. The Mountie has been removed but the feel of the original label is maintained with an image of a bucking horse against a forested background.

“We’ve been ramping up our barrel-aged program over the past few years and it’s allowed us to expand our offerings,” said President and Co-Founder, Dave Engbers. “We’re so excited to announce that CBS will be available for the second year in a row. The beer enthusiasts have been very vocal about their love for this beer and we’re happy we can accommodate. It’s what we love to do.”

The highly anticipated beer was first brewed after Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki stumbled upon bourbon barrels that had previously housed maple syrup. Adding the same base beer as Kentucky Breakfast Stout (KBS), CBS was born. Rich maple syrup, roasted coffee and velvety chocolate meld together in this barrel-aged beer to create a transcendental drinking experience.

CBS is the sixth and final release in the brewery’s 2018 Barrel-Aged Series, preceded by KBS, Backwoods Bastard, Dankwood, Barrel Runner and Curmudgeon’s Better Half. General Admission CBS ticket sales begin on October 12 at 10am. Current Detroit and Grand Rapids Mug Club Members should check their email for member-exclusive bottle ticket pre-sale details. Pickup from both taproom locations begins on November 1 and goes through November 4. CBS will be available in all markets on draft and in bottles beginning November 2 and will have a suggested retail price of $24.99/750 mL bottle. Please note that price will vary by market. Please reach out to Amanda Davis (amanda@gregoryvine.com) for more information.

Visit the brewery’s website for more details regarding bottle ticket sales: foundersbrewing.com.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a proud member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.