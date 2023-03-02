Founders Brewing Company Announces Green Zebra Variety Pack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— Founders Brewing Company, part of Mahou USA, is excited to announce the Green Zebra Variety Pack. The bold and refreshing variety pack will feature three new, unique flavors, and will be available just in time for Spring.

The Green Zebra Variety Pack contains the original and fan favorite, Watermelon, and will include three new flavors — Peach, Mango and Pineapple, all four flavors come in at 4.6 percent ABV.

Founders Brewing Company Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki said that Founders has always loved brewing with fruits, and has found that the Gose style of beer is a great backdrop for a myriad of flavors.

“The original Green Zebra featured watermelon, and the slight sourness and saltiness of the base beer really made it refreshing and fun to drink,” Kosmicki said. “After experimenting with many other fruit flavors, we settled on pineapple, mango and peach as our favorite new additions to the Green Zebra family.”

The perfect beer to thaw away the winter chill is available in cans in both Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms, and will be available on shelves nationwide in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans in March.

About Mahou USA

Established in 2023, Mahou USA is a combination of brands from Avery Brewing, Founders Brewing and Mahou Imports. Specializing in brews that are complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor, Mahou USA ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. The brands under Mahou USA have received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world.

For More Information:

https://foundersbrewing.com/