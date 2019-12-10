Founders Brewing Company Announces 2020 Release Calendar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced their 2020 availability calendar today, confirming changes and additions to the brewery’s lineup, including several new beers, the return of some fan favorites and new package types.

Available in March 2020, Founders Brewing will release the newest addition to the year-round lineup, Unraveled IPA. A juicy IPA brewed with traditional hops in addition to lupulin powder, an innovative hop product that separates lupulin from the hop flower, Unraveled IPA is incredibly flavorful and aromatic. It will be available in 6-pack cans and on draft next March across the brewery’s distribution network.

“It’s always a great pleasure to introduce the upcoming years’ brand calendar,” said President and Co-Founder Dave Engbers. “We love the feedback from the beer enthusiast community, and we try our best to listen to what people want most. 2020 will bring new pack sizes, brand new beers and increased availability of some of our old favorites. Innovation has been a common thread to Founders’ growth over the years and creating new styles – and putting a Founders twist on others – has kept our beer enthusiast friends guessing.”

The brewery will add 4 Giants IPA, a mashup of four of their favorite imperial IPA recipes, to the Limited Series lineup. Previously only ever released in the brewery’s taproom, it will be available from April through June, in 4-packs of 12oz bottles and on draft.

In addition to current package types of 6-pack, 15 pack cans and draft, Founders will be adding several Centennial IPA package types to their lineup. These new package types will begin shipping in February.

Centennial IPA 19.2oz can

Centennial IPA 6-pack cans

The brewery is also bringing back some fan favorites to the lineup:

Más Agave returns to the Barrel-Aged Series in May.

returns to the Barrel-Aged Series in May. Underground Mountain Brown returns to the Barrel-Aged Series in September.

returns to the Barrel-Aged Series in September. Pilsner and Mosaic Promise will follow Civilized Brut in the Seasonal lineup in April and August, respectively.

and will follow in the Seasonal lineup in April and August, respectively. Green Zebra returns to the Limited Series in May.

returns to the Limited Series in May. Devil Dancer will return as the first release in the Mothership Series.

The 2020 calendar also reflects that KBS will return in February. For the first time ever, it will be available year-round in 4-packs of 12oz bottles and on draft across the brewery’s distribution footprint.

Want more? Founders is also releasing a brand-new Michigan-exclusive series. The first release in the series will be Red’s Rye IPA, available in 6-pack cans and on draft statewide as of March. More details to come on the series in the coming months. Additional beers, including the remaining Barrel-Aged Series beers, Limited Series beers and Mothership Series beers will be announced throughout the year, closer to their release dates.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About the Barrel-Aged Series

Crafting legendary barrel-aged beers is an exercise in patience. We start by brewing complex, world-class beer worthy of time in a barrel. Then, our experience and years spent mastering our craft means we know exactly when it’s been aged to perfection. After one sip, you’ll know – it was worth the wait.