Founders Brewing Co. Unveils New Label Design for Centennial IPA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. is excited to share an updated look for Centennial IPA, one of the brewery’s longest-running brands. This update marks the first time the brand has undergone a redesign. Customers can expect to find the new label packaging across the brewery’s distribution footprint beginning in September.

“As one of our longest-running and most-beloved brands, Centennial IPA was overdue for an updated look,” said Dave Engbers, Founders’ Co-Founder and President. “We took time with the redesign to make sure all the fantastic things we love about the beer were visually characterized. We think our in-house creative team nailed it. The new design is modern, bright and truly represents the liquid inside. This is a perfect homage to this excellent beer.”

“Approaching a redesign for such an iconic beer was equally exciting and challenging,” said Brett Haberkorn, Founders’ Art Director. “The design team is a huge fan of the beer; and our goal from the beginning was to capture the essence and personality of this beer. The original label didn’t speak to the liquid inside, namely the explosion of Centennial hop characteristics, so we started there to ensure the flavor cues were highlighted. After months of work – we took our time to do it right – the end result is truly a celebration of the beer inside.”

First released when the brewery opened its doors in 1997 under the name “Founders IPA.” Centennial IPA underwent a recipe (and name) change in 2000 to become the well-balanced, floral celebration of Centennial hops it is today. Centennial IPA has since been celebrated as a staple in many IPA lovers’ fridge and, for a time, regarded as the standard in American IPAs by the Beer Judge Certification Program.

Centennial IPA (7.2%) is currently available in a number of different formats including: 15-packs of 12oz cans, 6-packs of 12oz cans, 19.2oz cans, 6-packs of 12oz bottles, and on draft. This update will change all formats labels.It is available year-round across the brewery’s 50-state and 20+ country distribution footprint.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts, Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens, with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a proud member of theMichigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visitfoundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.