Founders Brewing Co. to Release Passion Fruit Gose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced Passion Fruit Gose as the next release in the Mothership Series. Exotically tart and tropically sweet, Passion Fruit Gose is a unique and revitalizing expression of what a fruit beer can be. Passion fruit cuts through the tang of the gose style while delivering notes of guava, mango, and other citrusy flavors; the addition of sea salt rounds out this lightly-hopped summer treat.

“We started experimenting with gose-style ales a couple years ago when we launched Green Zebra,” said Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “It’s a fun style that brings together the mouth-puckering qualities of a good sour, with thecrushability of a lighter beer. We found that passion fruit brings just the right amount of tropical sweetness to the tang of the gose. Perfect for the waning days of summer.”

The Mothership Series are ultra-limited, brew team favorite beers only found in bottles at Founders’ taproom locations. Whether it’s an old standby the brewery brought out of retirement or an experimental new style, it’s sure to go quickly. PreviousMothership Series beers have included: Blushing Padre, Detroit Double IPA, Devil Dancer, French Toast Bastard, Oktoberfest, Pale Joe and Mucho Lupu.

Passion Fruit Gose (4.6% ABV) will have a retail price of $12/6-pack and will be available exclusively in bottles in the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms beginning on August 26. A very limited draft offering will be also available in Michigan starting in late August.

