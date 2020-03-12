Founders Brewing Co. Launches ‘Brewed for MI’ Series with Red’s Rye IPA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co.has announced the launch of its ‘Brewed for MI’ Series with the release of Red’s Rye IPA in 6-pack cans. This Michigan-exclusive series will include a lineup of three different beer releases throughout the year. Each release in the series aims to raise awareness for Michigan-based non-profits through the brewery’s corporate giving platform, the Big Pitcher.

The Big Pitcher is Founders’ corporate giving platform designed to give back to the causes that mean the most to the brewery. All causes Founders supports fall under three categories: Social Justice, Environment and Arts & Culture and range from local, MI-based organizations to those that operate on a national-level. The release of Red’s Rye IPA intends to raise awareness for MI-based organizations that fall under the Arts & Culture category.

“We’re excited to release Red’s Rye IPA in package outside of our taproom for the first time in years,” said Co-Founder and President, Dave Engbers. “There’s a reason Red’s Rye IPA is consistently the #1 selling beer in the Grand Rapids taproom month after month – it’s a well-balanced, flavorful IPA that celebrates the delicious citrus characteristics of the Amarillo hop. We’re thrilled to put this product in a can for the first time in the name of supporting the artistic community throughout the state of Michigan.”

Red’s Rye IPA (6.6% ABV) is an IPA brewed with an abundance of Amarillo hops that impart intense grapefruit aromatics while the addition of rye malt lends a spicy, crisp finish. Red’s Rye IPA has long been a favorite in the Grand Rapids taproom by employees and fans alike.It will be available in 6-pack cans and on draft beginning on March 11 in the Grand Rapids taproom and on March 12 in the Detroit taproom. Red’s Rye IPA will be available in limited quantities in Michigan accounts as early as mid-March. The taproom pricing will be $9/6-pack. Pricing will vary in market.

Red’s Rye IPA is the first release in the 2020 ‘Brewed for MI’ series. Two more releases in the series will be announced later this year.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.