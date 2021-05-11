Founders Brewing Co. Announces Highball Drifter, Second Bottle Shop Series Release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced the second installment in the Bottle Shop Series, Highball Drifter. The barrel-aged sipper is inspired by bourbon cocktail favorites with aromatics of caramel and vanilla, dried fruit and spice and hints of cherry and bitter orange peel. Highball Drifter has an ABV of 11%.

“Bourbon cocktails are a favorite around here, and I find that pretty inspiring,” said Founders Brewmaster, Jeremy Kosmicki. “So, we hand-selected some of our very favorite bourbon barrels and brewed up a rich, malty ale to lay down in them. We garnished it with the sweetness of cherry and the bitterness of orange peel, and voilà… our latest inspiration coming to a bottle shop near you.”

The Bottle Shop Series is a tribute to the folks who supported ragtag brewers across the country when craft beer was in its infancy. When beer enthusiasts sought out innovation through big flavor, in-your-face complexity and revered quality above all else. This series is for them: the distinguished beer connoisseur still seeking the revolution that energized the industry we know today – that settles for nothing less than the very best.

Highball Drifter will be available in both the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms on July 30 and in 4-packs of 12oz bottles and cans across Founders’ 50-state distribution footprint August through December 2021. Pricing in the Founders taprooms will be $14.99; prices will vary by market.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild.

https://foundersbrewing.com

