Founders Brewing Co. Announces All Day Haze as Next All Day IPA Line Extension

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced the next All Day IPA line extension with the release of session hazy IPA, All Day Haze. The Founders flagship beer reimaged as a hazy with a substantial amount of oats and wheat that lend a whimsical fogginess, while citra, simcoe and amarillo hops create an explosion of aroma.

“I’m really happy with how this hazy turned out,” said Founders Brewmaster, Jeremy Kosmicki. “It took a combination of everything we’ve learned about brewing session beers over the years, plus some newfound knowledge regarding brewing hazies to create this amazingly hoppy and supremely drinkable version of the style.”

True to its heritage, All Day Haze is a sessionable 4.9% ABV that packs in flavor; fruit cocktail aromas of orange, pineapple, and peach with subtle pine and floral notes. Light bodied with low bitterness and a glowing haze.

All Day Haze will be available in 15-packs of 12oz cans and 4-packs of 16oz cans across Founders’ 50-state distribution footprint and on draft in the Founders Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms beginning in January 2022. Pricing in the Founders taprooms will be $18/15-pack and $9/6-pack.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild.

For More Information:
https://foundersbrewing.com/

