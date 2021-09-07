Founders Brewing Announces Two New Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Beers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced their latest Crafted in Michigan collaboration partners – Madcap Coffee and Leaf Me Plant Boutique. The beers, created in collaboration with this quarter’s partners, will be available for a limited release in both taprooms later this month. The Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series is a new, quarterly release of taproom exclusive beer that aims to bring awareness to local Michigan crafters through partnerships and collaboration.

In Grand Rapids, the Founders team has partnered with local favorite, Madcap Coffee to create Madcask Hazy IPA. Heavily inspired by a popular drink at the Madcap café, this hazy IPA incorporates cascara (the dried fruit of the coffee cherry), orange, pineapple, and coconut with citrus and tropical hops. Madcask Hazy IPA will be available in limited 750mL bottles and on draft in both the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms beginning Sept. 24, while supplies last. The Madcap team will be onsite at Founders’ Grand Rapids taproom from 2-6 p.m. that afternoon with coffee and merch available for purchase. Specialty deli offerings will also be available.

“Madcap Coffee is thrilled to partner with Founders Brewing Company on this collaboration celebrating local business,” said Madcap Coffee CMO + VP, Marketing & Growth Strategies, Josh Weichhand. “Being a craft beverage brand with an independent streak, Madcap has always admired Founders, their origin story, and their passions for product and process. Having an opportunity to highlight our own coffee products – like the cascara featured in this Hazy IPA – perfectly illustrates the creative possibilities of great brands coming together.”

In Detroit, Founders has partnered with local plant shop, Leaf Me Plant Boutique to create Align Me Gruit Style Ale. This rare style incorporates a bouquet of botanicals and an array of herbs to represent each of the seven Chakras, from root to crown, supported by spicy ginger and hibiscus flowers. Align Me Gruit Style Ale will be available in the Detroit and Grand Rapids taprooms in limited 750mL bottles and on draft beginning Sept. 17, while supplies last. Leaf Me Plant Boutique will host a pop-up shop selling plants in the beer garden starting at 6 p.m. that evening. Specialty deli offerings will also be available.

“I was excited when Founders approached me to collaborate on a Leaf Me Plant Boutique inspired beer,” said Leaf Me Plant Boutique Owner Alexis Sims. “Plants inside, on and around the body have been so therapeutic for me. So I thought creating a herb based beverage was a fun way to raise awareness of all ways plants can be good to us. I can’t wait for people to try it.”

Madcap Coffee and Leaf Me Plant Boutique are the third official Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series partners. Founders has previously collaborated with artists Esan Sommersell and Arsenal Handicraft as well as City Built Brewing Company and Bees in the D. Founders will continue to partner with local businesses each quarter to bring awareness to other Michigan crafters.

