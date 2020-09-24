Founders Brewing Announces the Return of KBS Espresso

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced the return of KBS Espresso to the 2020 Barrel-Aged Series this October. Originally released in late 2019, KBS Espresso was the very first variant of KBS, their esteemed bourbon barrel-aged chocolate coffee stout. KBS Espresso is amplified with a flavor that is already at the heart of the beer – coffee. KBS Espresso’s dark, roasted goodness come from espresso beans, roasted by their Grand Rapids neighbors, Ferris Coffee & Nut. It gets some extra oomph, namely more aging on espresso beans after barrel removal. The result is a fresh and extra-snappy coffee twist on the brewery’s classic barrel-aged beer. Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki shares more in the video on KBS Espresso.

“This beer was so much fun, we had to bring it back for another go ‘round,” said Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “There’s a lot of flavors going on in a bottle of KBS, as those who’ve had it before can attest. If the coffee is your favorite characteristic, then KBS Espresso is definitely for you.”

KBS Espresso (12% ABV) will be available in 4-packs of 12oz bottles and draft beginning on October 21 in both the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms. It will ship out to the brewery’s entire distribution network later that month. Please note that KBS Espresso will not be available in any format in Mississippi or on draft in Utah.

Along with the recently announced KBS Maple Mackinac Fudge, KBS Espresso will close out the brewery’s 2020 Barrel-Aged Series. Previous releases have included Backwoods Bastard, KBS, Más Agave, Más Agave Grapefruit and Underground Mountain Brown. Stay tuned for more information on upcoming releases in the 2021 Barrel-Aged Series along with news on the brewery’s full 2021 availability calendar.

