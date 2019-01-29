Fordham and Dominion Brewing Company to Launch New Canned Beer Lineup

DOVER, Del.—Fordham and Dominion, an independent craft brewery, will launch a new canned beer line up this February.

The brewery, based in Dover, Delaware, has acquired a canning line and will release six brands in cans available for both wholesalers and retailers: Copperhead Ale, The 11th Sour, Cherry Blossom Lager, Backstage IPA, Oak Barrel Stout and Gypsy Lager.

“Our new canning line gives our loyal fans the portability they have been asking for for years, we’re enthusiastic about fulfilling that need,” said Giuseppe DeSilvio, vice president of sales. “With a clean design and easily identifiable beer styles on the labels this rebrand allows us the opportunity to reach a new audience as well.”

Earlier this month, Fordham and Dominion released Backstage IPA, a nod to Rams Head’s music centered history. Backstage IPA is a well-balanced American IPA with underlying caramel sweetness and citrus/pine hop flavors.

In July 2018 Fordham and Dominion Brewing Company was awarded The Brewers Association Independent Craft seal. The requirements to receive this identification include producing less than 6 million barrels annually and less than 25 percent ownership by a beverage alcohol industry member that is not itself a craft brewer.

“Fordham and Dominion has always been a proud craft brewery and we are excited to be recognized alongside other notable independent brewers. We appreciate the seal’s ability to help consumers easily identify true craft beer,” said Bill Muehlhauser, brewery co-owner.

The brewery also plans to reopen their tasting room in late February with an increased capacity, larger bar, additional seating and viewing windows in to brewery operations.

For media inquiries or to attend the invite-only launch party on Feb. 11 please contact Royal Bundy at rbundy@ramsheadgroup.com. For sales please contact Giuseppe DeSilvio at gdesilvio@fordhamanddominion.com.

Information about upcoming beer releases, tasting room openings and brand information can be found at fordhamanddominion.com.

About Fordham and Dominion Brewing Company

Fordham Brewing Company was founded at The Rams Head Tavern in Annapolis, Maryland in 1995. After experiencing exponential growth, the brand joined forces with Old Dominion Brewing Co. and relocated to Dover, DE. in 2007 forming Fordham and Dominion Brewing. Visit fordhamanddominion.com

About The Rams Head Group

The Rams Head Group, an Annapolis-based restaurant and entertainment company, currently owns and operates five restaurant locations in the region: two Rams Head Tavern locations (Annapolis and Savage, Maryland); Rams Head Roadhouse in Crownsville, Maryland; Rams Head Shore House in Stevensville, Maryland; and Rams Head Dockside in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Additionally, Rams Head operates Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, Maryland which has been recognized as the TopClub under 500 seats in the world by Pollstar Magazine. Rams Head also provides programming for Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and St. John’s College, both in Annapolis, Maryland and Key West Theatre, Sunset Green Event Lawn, and Key West Amphitheater in Key West, Florida. Visit ramsheadgroup.com

