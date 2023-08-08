Foothills Brewing Serves Up Conversations With #HOPTAKES Campaign – Because Nothing Gets You Talking Like a Beer Can

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.— Foothills Brewing is serving-up beer with a side of conversation in a new marketing campaign set to launch this summer. #HOPTAKES offers a series of prompts—conversation starters—meant to provoke thoughts, talks, and yes, even arguments over a series of fun and funny topics brewed to spark debate.

“For millennia, beer has been fuel for conversation,” says Bill Manley, Sales and Marketing Director at Foothills Brewing. “Beer helps us tear down those barriers that can get in the way of real connection. It’s impossible to count how many nights have been spent sharing pints and stories and arguing about who would win in a fight: Batman or Spider Man, or the worst first dates, or whether snakes or spiders are scarier. Those conversations—and the resulting belly laughs—are the things that we remember, the things that bring us together.”

#HOPTAKES will debut as a special edition package of Foothills’ new Beer Snacks mixed variety twelve packs. The twelve-pack carton itself will feature #HOPTAKES graphics and each can will feature a unique prompt to help get the conversation started. The campaign will also extend to the brewery’s digital and social media channels, video, print, and feature displays in stores and bars across Foothills’ distribution footprint.

“The penny should be abolished.”

“Worst thing to say at a funeral?”

“Not all babies are cute.”

“Most overrated band?”

These are just a few of the quirky—and possibly controversial—topics featured in the campaign. “We imagine our fans will have something to say about a few of these,” says Manley about the topics. “We welcome the back and forth. Let us know what you think!”

Look for #HOPTAKES on Foothills social media channels, and in-stores near you this summer.

About Foothills Brewing Company

Foothills believes that “Life Needs Beer.”

Proudly brewed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina since 2005, Foothills are the makers of Hoppyum IPA, Hazyum IPA, Happyum Imperial IPA, Jade IPA, Torch Pilsner, People’s Porter, and the award-winning Sexual Chocolate Imperial Stout. In addition to brewing world-class beers, Foothills also serves award-winning food at its downtown brewpub and crafts signature cocktails and creative coffee drinks using house-roasted, and responsibly sourced coffees at Footnote Coffee and Cocktails. Visit them in Winston-Salem or find their beers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, or anywhere where great beer is sold.

