Foolproof Brewing Company is Now Distributed by Mission Beverage

PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island – As of June 2022 Foolproof Brewing Company is now being distributed in Rhode Island by new distributors in the business, Mission Beverage.

Mission beverage was started by Kyle Michaud and Nate Costa. After meeting during a fire department fundraising event, Kyle and Nate bonded over their passion for craft beer and began brainstorming ways to collaborate together in the beer industry. Thus began their mission toward starting a distribution company. Mission Beverage officially moved their first case of beer in February 2022.

Mission looks to bring the same tenacity to the brands they wish to distribute as they did when starting their business. “We take pride in our partnerships to help grow the brands to get from one level to the next level up,” says Nate Costa.

Foolproof Brewing Company signed with Mission Beverage as their new distributors in Rhode Island in June 2022. Along with this agreement, Mission will also be distributing Foolproof’s sister brands under the Brewery Collective. This includes Shebeen Brewing Company, originally started in Connecticut and moved production to Rhode Island in February. Soon to follow will be the Brewery Collective’s newest Connecticut brand, Velvet Libations, which just opened on St. Patrick’s Day of this year. “We’re focused on distributing in Rhode Island right now and bringing in brands that aren’t in Rhode Island yet.”, says Kyle Michaud, and Velvet Libations will be no exception.

About Foolproof Brewing Company

Each one of Foolproof’s beers serves as a tribute to a sacred beer drinking experience: watching a baseball game, relaxing at home on a rainy day, or just catching up with friends at the local brewery. Your experiences paired with our product, well, it’s foolproof. Find us proudly brewing in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Your Life. Your Beer.

For More Information:

https://brewerycollective.com/foolproof-brewing-company-1