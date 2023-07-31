Food For Free and Lamplighter Brewing Co. Tap into Charitable Spirit to Launch “About Thyme”

SOMERVILLE, Mass.— Food For Free and Lamplighter Brewing Co. (LBCO), are ready to quench your thirst to end hunger. On July 11, the organizations launched “About Thyme,” a limited-edition charitable beer to support the nonprofit’s year-round food rescue and distribution efforts across Eastern Massachusetts.

“About Thyme” beer is a Golden Ale infused with lemon thyme, reflecting a perfect blend of refreshing and invigorating flavors. For every pint of “About Thyme” sold, $1 will go directly to Food For Free. For non-drinkers, the sober curious and designated drivers alike, a non-alcoholic Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade by Pepita Coffee Co. is also available with $0.50 from each sale benefiting the cause. Both charitable spirits are available for purchase now through Sept. at Lamplighter Brewing Co.’s Broadway and Cambridge Crossing locations, as well as on the brewery’s website.

“We are thrilled to be working with Lamplighter Brewing Co. on this innovative partnership,” says Jessica Tretina, Food For Free’s Marketing & Communications Manager. “Not only does ‘About Thyme’ help to raise essential funds for our organization, but it also provides a platform for increasing awareness of hunger in our community as 1 in 3 Massachusetts households struggles with enough to eat.”

On August 10, residents are invited to attend the official launch party of “About Thyme” at a special “Picnic in the Park” held outside the brewery’s Cambridge Crossing location, 110 N First St Cambridge. From 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, community members are invited to join the Lamplighter and Food For Free teams in an expanded outdoor beer garden for a bring-your-own picnic dinner, with fresh pours of “About Thyme” as well as several other beer selections available for purchase. More information about the event can be found onEventbrite.

“We’re so honored to be working with Food For Free this summer to spread awareness about their mission and raise funds for their incredible work,” says Emma Arnold, Lamplighter Brewing Co.’s Marketing Director. “As a business operating in the food and beverage industry, we understand firsthand the importance of supporting sustainable food systems for all. To be able to support this cause with a delicious collaboration beer was a dream come true for our team.”

Going beyond the pour, LBCO employees will volunteer at Food For Free’s Somerville Packing and Distribution Center. The nonprofitis one of the oldest food rescue organizations in the nation. Founded in 1981, Food For Free now serves more than 150,000 food insecure Massachusetts residents and distributes 7.5 million pounds of nutritious fresh and prepared foods annually.

About Food For Free

Food For Free is a Cambridge and Somerville-based non-profit dedicated to providing Eastern Massachusetts with reliable access to fresh and nutritious food. The nonprofit accomplishes its mission through food rescue, partnerships with schools, colleges, and community food programs, as well as direct service programs. In the last year, Food For Free distributed 7.5 million pounds of nutritious food to 27 communities throughout Eastern Massachusetts.

About Lamplighter Brewing Co.

Lamplighter Brewing Co. is a Cambridge-based brewery with two taproom locations in the city. Their focus is brewing aroma-packed and flavor-driven beers with an emphasis on New England IPAs, barrel-aged sours, and special seasonals. Overall, the brewery’s mission is focused on embracing the spirit of Cambridge, and focusing on quality, innovation, community, and craft – in the business to make good beer while doing good.

For More Information:

https://lamplighterbrewing.com/