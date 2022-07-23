FlyteCo Tower and Wings Over the Rockies Museum Announce Partnership

FlyteCo Brewing’s new location will feature exhibits on loan from the museum, collaboration beers, co-hosted events and more

DENVER – Two of Denver’s most beloved aviation-themed destinations are partnering up. When FlyteCo Tower, the second location of FlyteCo Brewing opens this summer at 3120 Uinta St, Denver, CO 80238, guests can expect aviation-themed exhibits on loan from its neighbor Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum . In addition, FlyteCo patrons might notice Wings Over the Rockies-themed beers, with part of the proceeds going to the museum, as well as co-hosted events at the brewery. Wings, named a “20 best aviation museum around the world,” by CNN Travel, is located just three miles from the new Central Park neighborhood brewery. FlyteCo expects to open its brewpub in summer 2022 in the historic now defunct Stapleton International Airport, attached to the iconic 164-foot-tower.

“Both Wings Over the Rockies and FlyteCo share the same mission of educating, inspiring and exciting all ages through aviation,” said FlyteCo Tower Co-Owner Eric Serani. “I was given a scholarship to earn my pilot’s license at 16, and it changed my life. Together, we hope to have a compounding effect on getting more people interested and immersed in aviation at one of Denver’s most iconic aeronautical historical sites.”

FlyteCo’s background is deeply rooted in aviation – two out of the three original owners are pilots and the original brewery features many show-stopping, airborne design elements, including a salvaged plane wing and a full-size replication of a Boeing 737 fuselage. Additionally, 10 percent of FlyteCo’s profits benefit the future of aviation through scholarships and donations to youth engagement as well as benefit veteran-focused organizations. FlyteCo’s commitment to giving back 10 percent of profits will continue at the new location.

“There is so much aviation history in our Lowry and Central Park neighborhoods,” said Wings’ President and CEO Maj Gen John Barry, USAF (Ret). “We are thrilled to be sharing some of that history with FlyteCo’s guests through our exhibit and shared passion for aviation.”

The now defunct Stapleton International Airport previously served as Denver’s central airport before being replaced in 1995 by Denver International Airport. Prior to Punch Bowl Social moving into the building in 2017, it sat vacant for 20 years.

“We think FlyteCo’s guests will love their immersive aviation theme,” said Wings Curator Chuck Stout. “Along with excellent beer, guests will be able to sample some really cool aviation technology and history. We’re hoping they’ll take advantage of our reciprocal discounts to visit the museum.”

More about FlyteCo

Denver-based FlyteCo Brewing opened its doors in March 2019 in the Berkeley neighborhood with just five beers on tap. The aviation-themed brewery is the brainchild of Morgan O’Sullivan, Eric Serani and head brewer Jason Slingsby – all who initially bonded over an equal love of homebrewing and aviation. Since then, the brewery has added a coffee shop and bagel eatery, 15 more taps and a number of awards, including a silver medal for the FlyteCo Marzen Copter and bronze medal for the P-38 Pumpkin Porter at the 2021 Brewski Awards. In December 2021, the brewery announced it would be opening FlyteCo Tower at the recently revitalized former Stapleton International Airport Control Tower. The location is expected to open in summer 2022.

For more information about FlyteCo Tower, visit flytecotower.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

More About Wings Over the Rockies

Wings Over the Rockies is a Colorado-based non-profit organization dedicated to educating and inspiring all people about aviation and space endeavors of the past, present and future. By utilizing the Air & Space Museum in Denver's historic Lowry neighborhood to preserve the past and the Exploration of Flight Center at Centennial Airport to focus on the present and future, Wings strives to encourage the future aerospace leaders of tomorrow.