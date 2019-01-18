Flying Fish Brewing Company to Release Irish Potato Candy Stout

SOMERDALE, N.J.– Flying Fish Brewing Company, 10-time medal winners at the Great American Beer Festival and the Garden State’s largest craft brewery, is bringing the flavors of a traditional Philadelphia confection to a can in time for St. Patrick’s Day with Irish Potato Candy Stout.

The limited-release 10.3 percent ABV Imperial Stout is created in the likeness of the most popular version of the candy, which highlights coconut cream and cinnamon in a special treat.

“The roasted malt backbone of the Imperial Stout is really enhanced by the coconut and cinnamon,” says Flying Fish Brewer Chris Vaughn. “Although there are a few different recipes out there for Irish Potato Candy, we landed on the most popular.”

Despite the name “Irish Potato Candy,” the confection originated in Philadelphia, and most recipes do not call for any actual potato. However, the ingredients are combined into a ball shape, and rolled in cinnamon, giving the candy it’s “potato-like” appearance.

“We’ve received some head-tilts from beer fans outside of Philadelphia that aren’t familiar with the candy,’” says Lou Romano, President of Flying Fish Brewing Company. “It’s fun to be able to introduce this local flavor tradition to a new audience, while giving our backyard a new beer to enjoy leading up to St. Patrick’s Day.”

Flying Fish Irish Potato Candy Imperial Stout will be available in four-packs of 16 oz. cans and limited draft in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland. This will be the first of five limited releases in this format from Flying Fish in 2019.

Flying Fish Irish Potato Candy (“IPC”) Stout

ABV: 10.3 percent

Availability: On Feb. 1, while supplies last, on draft and in four-packs of 16 oz. cans.

About Flying Fish Brewing Company

Flying Fish Brewing Company, founded in 1995 by Gene Muller, is a 10-time medal winner at the Great American Beer Festival and the Garden State’s largest craft brewery. With 463 solar panels, 19 solar tubes in the warehouse, recaptured steam in the brewing process, and rain gardens on site, it’s also one of the most sustainable. Located in Somerdale, New Jersey, Flying Fish offers tours and tastings. The Tasting Room is open Wednesday to Sunday and features 15 taps and weekly one-off and barrel-aged beers. Visit www.FlyingFish.com or call (856) 504-3442.