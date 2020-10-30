Flying Embers Opens Los Angeles Art District Brewery and Social Club

OJAI, Calif. — Flying Embers, the better-for-you alcohol brand, has announced the opening of the Flying Embers Brewery & Social Club in a reconstructed 100 year old warehouse building in downtown Los Angeles’ historic arts district. Their tap room and bar features an experienced and knowledgeable team serving a unique range of Flying Embers hard kombuchas and hard seltzers on tap, specialty cocktails using their range of innovative botanical brews, better-for-you beers with adaptogens, and an extensive ranges of handcrafted non alcoholic cocktails. Flying Embers has also partnered with an Los Angeles Art’s District favorite restaurant, Comfort LA, to serve better-for-you, soul comfort food.

The new venue will follow California’s COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. With all tables six feet apart and window ordering, visitors will be able to watch the home sports games on a massive projector screen and sit inside or in the open air dock in patio seating. The facilities are cleaned daily and the venue boasts a superior air filtration system.

Flying Embers has also added three key new staff to the rapidly expanding brand: head Brewmaster Jeremy Czuleger, Taproom General Manager Holly Mattson, and Speciality Brewing and Innovation lead Margaux Moses.

New Flying Embers head Brewmaster Jeremy Czuleger is a specialist in mixed fermentation and barrel aging delicious libations while sourcing local ingredients, a unique combination of interests and skills developed from over a decade of professional brewing. He previously held the honor of Specialty Beer Manager at Freemont Brewing, and before was Head Brewer at Brouwerij West and Lead Brewer at Trumer Brewery. Czuleger has extensive hands-on experience building breweries from the ground-up, spending the last few years overseeing a 30+ barrel brewing system and charging the lead with crafting new, inventive recipes. His personal relationship with local farmers, growers and suppliers led to successful and creative brews.

“I’m incredibly honored,” says Czuleger. “I find great joy in crafting beers that are highly complex yet also drinkable. I’m excited to continue doing what I love at a place that will give me such a creative space to be innovate.

Holly Mattson joins Flying Embers as the Flying Ember’s Brewery & Social Club General Manager. Having worked in hospitality for over 16 years at some of LAs hottest locals, Mattson served as F&B manager at The Standard West Hollywood, the F&B Director of Petitermitage Hotel, the GM at both The Houston Brothers, No Vacancyla and Apotheke LA.

“Opening the Taprooms during quarantine has been a challenging, yet exciting process. Being able to open the doors to the public and make in person connections with our Flying Embers fans has brought this experience to life,” says Mattson. I personally love bringing a unique and creative menu to life that really plays with the nuances of the many flavor profiles of our Hard Kombuchas, Seltzers and Active Ales. For those sober curious, we have also created plenty to offer. What I love most about Flying Embers? – our better for you approach.”

Speciality Brewing and Innovation lead Margaux Moses joins Flying Embers with a passion and commitment to healing. Moses sets out to brew for greater health and wellness, exploring plant based ingredients that reveal the connection between mind and body. Her passion for craft beer and libations is backed by an education and vast experience with herbalism. Her brewing process draws on wisdom from the alchemy explorations of Europe, Chinese medicine, Ayurveda, Wise Woman tradition and more. She has spent years creating fermentations using ingredients that nourish the body, feed the cells, soothe the nervous system, and awaken the body & spirit.

Margaux Moses explains, “I’m so excited about being on the Flying Embers team because everyone is so forward thinking and innovative. I’m fascinated by the alchemy of plant material and fermentation, where we as a brand are doing are so much. The thing is there are so many magical and potent plants on our beautiful Earth. And as wonderful as hops are, there is so much more to explore, and I plan to do it! At Flying Embers DTLA I will continue to play and push the envelope, and offer events, experiences, and resources the community to dive into this plant world with us.”

Flying Embers has been a rising star in the better for you beverage scene as of late, and is one of the many exciting projects from Fermented Sciences out of Ojai, CA. Started by Bill Moses, co-founder and former CEO of KeVita non-alcoholic kombucha (now owned by PepsiCo), the company prides itself in being experts in the art and science of fermentation. In just 2020 Flying Embers launched new products including a Hard Seltzer line, multiple unique flights of Hard Kombucha flavors, as well as a flavor collaboration with reggae musician Stick Figure. Flying Embers Hard Seltzer is the world’s first probiotic-powered hard seltzer with antioxidants and all USDA organic ingredients.

Flying Embers’ is a conscious brand that’s dedicated to doing its part in building a better world. As healthy living and mindful drinking converge, Flying Embers stands by innovation and crafting libations that have better ingredients for you that actually matter. The Flying Embers commitment to innovation and the company’s advancement in fermentation have led to a core lineup of 6 unique hard kombucha flavors ranging from 4.5% to 7.2% ABV. All 6 flavors are 0 sugars, 0 carbs with live probiotics and brewed with an adaptogen root blend.

Flying Embers has grown exponentially and is now distributed in over 40 states and is available through delivery apps and retailers, and through the Flying Embers website, offering direct delivery to many states with 2 hour delivery in LA and NYC.

Founded in Ojai, California during the Thomas Fire of 2017, with its brewery located in Ventura, CA, Flying Embers is committed to giving back 1% of revenue to firefighters and first responder charitable organizations. They recently donated 100% of sales from purchases on their website to support the those in need from the Oregon and California fires. Learn more here: https://www.flyingembers.com/pages/our-story

ABOUT FLYING EMBERS

Flying Embers is a hand-crafted, hard beverage brand based in Ventura, California that develops great tasting botanical brews with functional benefits. With a commitment to innovation, Flying Embers’ products are low in sugar, carbs and calories, while also featuring such attributes as live probiotics, adaptogens and USDA certified organic ingredients. A proud supporter of its community, Flying Embers donates a portion of revenue to firefighters and first responder charitable organizations out of respect for their service. Flying Embers was founded in 2017 by beverage entrepreneur Bill Moses, former CEO of Kevita sparkling probiotics, which was sold to PepsiCo in 2016. Today, Flying Embers has two tap rooms in Los Angeles and Boston, and its products are sold in 40 states across the U.S. To learn more, visit FlyingEmbers.com or @FlyingEmbersBrew.