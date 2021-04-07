Flying Embers Implements Earthly Labs CO2 Capture

The Industry Leading Hard Kombucha and Hard Seltzer Company Announces its Latest Sustainability InitiativeJust in Time for Earth Month

Ventura, California – Beverage innovation company, Flying Embers, has become the first Hard Kombucha and Hard Seltzer company in the world to implement Earthly Labs’ groundbreaking CO2 capturing technology.

The partnership enables Flying Embers to carbonate their liquids not with CO2 created by the petrochemical industry, but instead with naturally generated CO2 recaptured from their own fermentation.

Flying Embers, which was born in the midst of the 2017 Thomas Fires, was founded on the understanding that our planet can have transformative effects – positive or negative – depending on how it is treated. As a result, since its inception the company has been applying planet-friendly practices all the way through their production ecosystem. Outside of sourcing and packaging developments, the company’s founders were inspired to take a closer look at its fermentation process and understand how they could further reduce their own carbon footprint.

“This is an exciting next step for our company,” said Caspar Poyck, one of Flying Embers’ co-founding members and Senior Director of Plant Operations. “Historically, we have been focused on how we source organic, botanical and adaptogenic ingredients to cater to today’s conscious customer. We realized that further examining our fermentation process was a natural next step in creating a better, more sustainable business for both our consumers and our community. Addressing harmful greenhouse gas emissions became a priority for us.”

Earthly Labs’ carbon capture technology (CiCi®) can help liquid innovators and craft breweries like Flying Embers drastically reduce their carbon dioxide emissions, capturing over100,000 pounds of CO2 from the natural fermentation process each year, and reusing it to carbonate their products. The State of California aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, and net negative greenhouse gas emissions after that. This will ensure California removes as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as it emits – the first step in reversing the impacts of climate change. One of the pivotal pathwaysto attaining this goal, as cited by a 2020 Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory report, iscarbon capture and storage.

“Climate change is the invisible fire at our backs,” said Founder & CEO of EarthlyLabs, Amy George. “We partner with pioneers like Flying Embers who understand the significant impact that investing in carbon capture technology can have on our environment. It’s inspiring to see how they are using CiCi® to create their functional alcohol alternatives.”

Announcement of the initiative is especially timely, following news of Elon Musk’s carbon capture contest, which will be overseen by XPRIZE Foundation.

About Flying Embers

Flying Embers is on a mission to cultivate better living by revolutionizing the way that alcohol is consumed and enjoyed. In a 100-year-old wine cellar in Ojai, California, the company’s founders had a vision to blend their passions for organic winemaking and the ancient alchemy of fermentation to create modern botanical brews rooted in age-old knowledge and traditions. Today, the company creates organic, functional alcohol alternatives using probiotics, antioxidants and adaptogens to create refreshing, imaginative flavor combinations. Launched in the midst of the 2017 Thomas Fires, and humbled by the experience that made them, the brand donates a portion of proceeds to first responders. To learn more, visit FlyingEmbers.com or @FlyingEmbersBrew.

About Earthly Labs

Earthly Labs’ mission is to avoid one billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The company’s carbon capture technology allows for energy-efficient capture, purification and reuse of carbon dioxide from small-scale sources. Earthly Labs’ solution includes patent-pending small footprint capture hardware “CiCi®” process control and monitoring software, and maintenance services. The new CO2 exchange program allows companies to capture and sell waste CO2 to create value. CiCi is the first platform available for the small craft brewing segment.

Earthly Labs is a Public Benefit Corporation committed to using business as a force for good. To find out more, visit earthlylabs.com. For more information: https://www.flyingembers.com/