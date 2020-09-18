Flying Embers Donating 100% of Proceeds to Support Oregon Fire Crisis

OJAI, Calif. — Flying Embers, the better-for-you alcohol brand, is once again stepping up to help provide support to the victims of the Oregon fire crisis. From September 17thth thru September 24nd, the brand is donating 100% of sales from purchases on their website to support the those in need, both on the front lines and in harm’s way.

Flying Embers was born out of the Thomas Fires in 2017, which swept through Ventura County and threatened their home in the small town of Ojai, CA where their hard kombucha was first being brewed. But with the help of the community and a group of courageous firefighters, their laboratory, home and lives were spared. From that point forward, the brand committed to giving a portion of their proceeds to support First Responders out of gratitude for their service.

Last month, Flying Embers initiated a similar effort focused on their home state of California, where fires continue to rage as well. The company donated 100% of its proceeds from online sales to provide aid, reaching their target goal of $50,000. Working with a variety of partners to provide direct assistance, all donations are going towards providing burn shelters to those fighting the blaze, fireproof gel for the houses in the fire’s path, and basic supplies to front line workers. Now they’re turning their attention to Oregon, where the situation is equally dire.

Advising Flying Embers in these efforts is Joe Woyjeck, a retired fire captain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and is currently the VP of the non-profit Los Angeles County Fire Museum (LACountyFireMuseum.com). Throughout his esteemed 37-year career, Joe served as a wildland firefighter, structure firefighter, firefighter paramedic, fire captain, and other various roles within the department.

In 2013, Joe’s son Kevin was one of the Granite Mountain Hot Shots who lost their lives at the Yarnell, Arizona fire. Their story was the basis for the movie “Only The Brave,” and inspired Joe to help underserved communities pursue firefighting careers in Kevin’s honor through the Explorers for Life Association, Inc. which to date has raised over $300,000.

In 2019, Joe established a partnership with Flying Embers to become their Chief Advocacy Officer. Rooted in mutual appreciation for supporting the brave men and women who risk their lives in the line of duty serving their communities, Joe helps advise Flying Embers on all their purpose-driven activity and donations. His unique perspective and personal experiences make him ideally positioned to guide the company on how to best direct their resources in support and celebration of First Responders nationwide.

On Saturday, September 19th, Joe will personally hand a check for $25,000 to the fire department of Talent, Oregon, who’s small town was devastated by the Alameda Fire. Sadly, the fire station itself also fell victim to the blaze, destroying all of their equipment and belongings. The donation will help serve as a starting point for the rebuilding, but much more assistance will be needed.

In addition to the initial $25,000, the proceeds generated by online product sales will go towards helping other communities in Oregon that have been impacted. And in states where Flying Embers product cannot be shipped, fans of the brand can still make a difference by purchasing merchandise of which 100% of proceeds will also be donated.

About Flying Embers

Flying Embers is a hand-crafted, hard beverage brand based in Ventura, California that develops great tasting botanical brews with functional benefits. With a commitment to innovation, Flying Embers’ products are low in sugar, carbs and calories, while also featuring such attributes as live probiotics, adaptogens and USDA certified organic ingredients. A proud supporter of its community, Flying Embers donates a portion of revenue to firefighters and first responder charitable organizations out of respect for their service. Flying Embers was founded in 2017 by beverage entrepreneur Bill Moses, former CEO of Kevita sparkling probiotics, which was sold to PepsiCo in 2016. Today, Flying Embers has two tap rooms in Los Angeles and Boston, and its products are sold in 40 states across the U.S. To learn more, visit FlyingEmbers.com or @FlyingEmbersBrew.

For More Information:

https://www.flyingembers.com/pages/our-story