Flying Embers Announces First Probiotic-Powered Hard Seltzer Line

VENTURA, Calif.-– Flying Embers, the better-for-you alcohol brand, announces the launch of its new hard seltzer line – Flying Embers Hard Seltzer, the world’s first probiotic-powered hard seltzer with antioxidants and all USDA organic ingredients.

Known for their line of hard kombuchas, Flying Embers will be launching their first-of-its kind hard seltzer in what they’re describing as “the new shape of seltzer” this month. This new entry to the fast-growing category will feature delicious and unique new flavor combinations, and will deliver on the consumer need for healthier options with only 95 calories, 0 sugar, 0 carbs, USDA organic ingredients, live probiotics, and the antioxidant Vitamin C.

Flying Embers Hard Seltzer will be available in a pair of 6pk variety boxes, the Tropicals: Sweet & Heat Collection and Botanicals: Fruit & Flora Collection. The refreshing flavors include:

BOTANICALS: Fruit & Flora

-Black Cherry Rose

-Clementine Hibiscus

-Passionfruit Elderflower

TROPICALS: Sweet & Heat

-Watermelon Chili

-Pineapple Cayenne

-Guava Jalapeno

“When we set out to make a hard seltzer, we had to ensure that it was consistent with the core values of the Flying Embers brand” said VP of Marketing Kyle Ingram. “By that, I mean it had to have the absence of negatives like zero sugar and zero carbs, but also the addition of positive benefits such as live probiotics and antioxidants. In doing so, we believe we’ve created the new shape of seltzer to come, as you can see reflected in the modern, abstract packaging design.”

With six core flavors of hard kombucha and a new line of six hard seltzers that all contain live probiotics, Flying Embers is leading the way with a true, better-for-you alcohol platform. Find out more by visiting www.flyingembers.com or @flyingembersbrew.

Flying Embers, continues to make waves in the industry. The better-for-you alcohol company based out of Ventura, CA, has made a name for themselves as a disruptive and innovative brand in the space. Since their launch in 2017, the hand-crafted hard kombucha beverage brand has grown exponentially and is now distributed in over 40 states. Flying Embers is available through retailers nationwide, delivery apps, and direct shipping to many states. Additionally, they offer two-hour delivery in both LA and NYC.

Both Flying Embers Hard Seltzer and Hard Kombucha are product lines developed and launched by Fermented Sciences Inc (FSI). Founded in 2017 by Bill Moses, a well-known expert in the beverage industry and co-founder/former CEO of KeVita, which he sold to PepsiCo. FSI specializes in the art and science of fermentation with the goal of disrupting the beverage industry with innovative, better-for-you products.

About Flying Embers

Flying Embers is a hand-crafted, hard beverage brand based in Ventura, California that develops great tasting botanical brews with functional benefits. With a commitment to innovation, Flying Embers’ products are low in sugar, carbs and calories, while also featuring such attributes as live probiotics, adaptogens and USDA certified organic ingredients. A proud supporter of its community, Flying Embers donates a portion of revenue to firefighters and first responder charitable organizations out of respect for their service. Flying Embers was founded in 2017 by beverage entrepreneur Bill Moses, former CEO of Kevita sparkling probiotics, which was sold to PepsiCo in 2016. Today, Flying Embers has two tap rooms in Los Angeles and Boston, and its products are sold in 40 states across the U.S. To learn more, visit FlyingEmbers.com or @FlyingEmbersBrew.

For More Information:

https://www.flyingembers.com/