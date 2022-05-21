Flying Dog Brewery Doubles Down on OLD BAY with the Creation of Double Dead Rise

FREDERICK, Maryland – Each Spring, the team at Maryland’s Flying Dog Brewery is excited to bring back Dead Rise Summer Ale, the only beer made with the East Coast’s iconic OLD BAY seasoning. For the 2022 release, the brewery is doubling down on their spiced beer with the creation of an epic imperial version, Double Dead Rise. With almost double the ABV and more than double the McCormick’s OLD BAY, Double Dead Rise is double rare and double delicious.

In Double Dead Rise’s 9% ABV version of the hugely popular summertime beer, the bold spiciness of the OLD BAY and the lemony citrus notes are joined by a subtle heat brought on by the addition of habaneros. While a version of the beer was piloted as a tasting room only exclusive back in 2015 – when Flying Dog sold through 20 kegs in 48 hours – 2022’s Double Dead Rise is a new recipe that will be sold at retail for the first time ever.

“Here at Flying Dog, we don’t do anything small. So when it came time for the return of our annual limited release Dead Rise, we wanted to blow away consumers with the addition of an amped up imperial version,” said Ben Savage, Chief Marketing Officer at Flying Dog Brewery. “This one’s for the true fans, the ones that have OLD BAY cannisters stuffed in their glove compartment or attached to their belt loops in case they stumble upon a meal that needs that sprinkle of glorious seasoning.”

Dead Rise, the standard form of the beer, returns as a Summer Ale this year. The style, back by popular demand, is a change from the gose of previous years and contains more OLD BAY than earlier versions. Dead Rise carries a 5.7% ABV and the beer’s slightly salty sip of OLD BAY is balanced with lemon and citrus notes that help the flavors of any seafood on your plate pop.

While this beer should be on everyone’s ‘must-try’ list, its name, packaging, beneficiary, and obviously flavor, should resonate with those from Maryland, where OLD BAY runs through people’s veins. Once named ‘the most Maryland beer ever’ by The Washington Post, Dead Rise pays homage to the history of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay and summer crab culture while also supporting the local industry.

Dead Rise has become the beer Marylanders use to kick off summer and this year, Flying Dog has made moves to have Dead Rise named the first ever official beer of the State of Maryland. The brewery started a petition to have Governor Larry Hogan make an official declaration.

Dead Rise will be available in 6-packs of 12oz bottles starting in May. Double Dead Rise will also be available in May in 4-packs of 12oz bottles but distribution is limited to DC, MD and VA.

For More Information:

https://www.flyingdog.com/beers/double-dead-rise/