Florida Avenue Brewing and SPARK Create New Spiked Seltzer Brand ‘Mullét’

TAMPA, FL – SPARK and Florida Avenue Brewing Co. came together to create an exquisitely Floridian spiked seltzer that would celebrate all that is the sunshine state. This unique, collaborative business partnership led to Mullét Seltzer (pronounced moo-lay, cause we fancy) is a locally brewed seltzer that is fermented with real fruit, agave and Florida cane sugar. Just like the state and the hairstyle, this seltzer is not just one thing. It’s both business and party. It’s a combination of high end ingredients, made for low brow fun. It’s an experience of duality that brings the flavor up front and bubbles in the back. We don’t recommend trying to define it. You might hurt yourself.

With interesting flavor combinations of Grapefruit and Hibiscus, Strawberry and Elderflower, Passionfruit and Prickly Pear, and Cucumber and Lemonade, Mullét’s taste is as unique and as the brand itself. This local craft spiked seltzer is currently offered at Florida Avenue Brewing Co.’s taproom and restaurant and will be available in other retailers in Florida – also in variety packs – later this year.

About SPARK

SPARK is a national brand engagement agency with offices in Florida and California, and a team of results-minded creative, production, and marketing industry leaders. Founded in 2001, SPARK has established and grown their suite of services and capabilities to include Brand Design, Content Studios, Media Distribution, Social Media, and Creative Campaigns. As VISIT FLORIDA’s creative services and strategy agency of record, SPARK works with the state’s official tourism marketing corporation to showcase Florida and the unique offerings available to new and returning visitors.

About Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

Named from the start for their location on one of Tampa’s most notable roads, Florida Avenue Brewing Co. set out in 2010 with a mission to provide a memorable craft beer experience for anyone they met along the way and to represent the Sunshine State to all who walked through their doors. Now, with a decade in the rearview and their new brick and mortar off the avenue, they bring Florida to everyone. Throughout the state of Florida and beyond, they are Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

For More Information:

https://floridaavebrewing.com