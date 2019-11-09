Flat12 Bierwerks to Relaunch as Rad Brewing Co.

INDIANAPOLIS — Flat12 Bierwerks is excited to announce it will be relaunching as Rad Brewing Co with the mission to support and promote alternative ways of getting active with a portion of the profits going to youth sports in Indianapolis.

Every purchase at Rad will directly impact the local community through a donation of sports equipment to local youth organizations. The launch party is scheduled for November 29th at 414 Dorman Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202. Changes to the branding and brewpub will begin starting today, Monday, November 4th, and will include a new kitchen concept, “Rad Burger.” Both brewpub guests and online shoppers looking to support Rad’s mission can expect expanded options of merchandise including apparel for dogs as well as outdoor gear and athletic accessories.

“I’m passionate about developing community,” said Jason Wuerfel, CEO of the new Rad Brewing Co and its parent company, Books & Brews. “I benefited greatly from my background in athletics and I owe a lot of who I am to the community and positive mentorship I received growing up. I’m concerned about the affordability and access to traditional sports as costs rise and programs get cut. Today there are more ways to be active and involved as there’s ever been. At Rad, in addition to brewing world class beer and cooking up the best burgers around, we hope to become a gathering place in the community for groups and individuals of all ages looking for alternative ways to stay active within a social environment. Rad is my way of giving back and I’m really excited to see the impact we can make.”

The initial list of community-based activities planned at the Rad taproom will include walking and running groups, yoga, boot camp, gaming tournaments and leagues such as cornhole, ladder golf, spikeball, and fowling, just to name a few. The taproom also plans to host frequent viewing parties of a variety of sports from around the world as well as other weekly activities like karaoke.

“I believe that everyone wants to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” said Wuerfel. “I’ve seen sports change people’s lives and I believe in the positive lessons they teach – teamwork, communication, perseverance, accountability, work ethic. There have never been more ways to find that community and support than there are today – whether it’s on a team or as an individual. Through Rad I think we can build a place that makes it easier for both kids and adults to find the community they need.”

Each beer will be themed after a sport or athletic activity and each label will highlight on a rotating basis different local, national, and international businesses, teams, and individual athletes. The initial line-up will include, among others:

Beer Name (Style) – Initial Label Feature – Location

Gaelic (Dry Irish Stout) – Indianapolis Gaelic Athletic Association – Indianapolis, IN

Power Jam (Sweet Red Ale) – Chloe Bouffard (Roller Skating) -Ottawa, Ontario

Freestyle (Rad IPA) – Aguska Mnich (Freestyle Soccer World Champion) – London, England

Naptown Fit (Light Cream Ale) – Naptown Fitness – Indianapolis, IN

Endurance (Session IPA) – The Road Sodas (Running Group) – Indianapolis, IN

Breakin’ (Electric Pale Ale) – 31svn Street Dance Academy – Fishers, IN

Belay (Honey Brown Ale) – Climb Time (Rock Climbing Gym) – Indianapolis, IN

Flat12 favorites such as Half Cycle IPA, Pogue’s Run Porter, Tinker Brown, and Cucumber Kolsch will be kept under Rad as the “Indiana Classics Series.” Many other recipes will remain but will be relaunched with new names. Relationships with drivers Jarett Andretti and James Hinchcliffe will continue under the Rad moniker with their products Jarett Andretti 18 (Orange Wheat Ale) and Hinchtown Hammerdown (Pilsner).

The Rad Burger menu will feature a variety of burgers with three patty options—ground beef, vegan patty, or breaded chicken—and eight different topping choices, including the signature Rad Burger topped with egg, chorizo, and beer cheese. The menu will also include salads as well as pub food favorites like wings, nachos, and quesadillas. The current Turn 3 Chicken & Waffles menu will remain intact with a focus on increasing weekend brunch events.

Flat12 branded glassware, merchandise, and cans will be on clearance throughout November. Rad merchandise will be available for purchase immediately in the taproom with additional styles debuting throughout the month. Online purchasing will go live in the next few days.

Rad encourages businesses, groups, or individuals interested in getting involved with the brewery’s mission to promote an active community and to support youth athletics to contact them via www.radlife.biz or on Facebook.