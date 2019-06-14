Five Boroughs, All-Wise Meadery and Bee Raw Collaborate on Brett Saison

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Five Boroughs Brewing Co. is excited to release Crosstown Pollination, a Brett Saison with honey brewed in collaboration with fellow Brooklynites All-Wise Meadery and Bee Raw. This draft-only beer will make its debut on June 22nd— the penultimate day of National Pollinator Week — from 1-5pm at a release party in the Five Boroughs taproom.

The seeds for Crosstown Pollination were planted in 2018 when Nick Griffin and Dylan Sprouse — head brewers at Five Boroughs and All-Wise, respectively — discovered that they had a shared love for unique, off-beat brews. Eventually, they joined forces to brew a Honey Lager, a hit release that set the table for future honey-based collaborations.

“Last year, we had the opportunity to brew a beer with All-Wise and were thrilled with how it turned out,” said Griffin. “We knew we wanted to join forces again in 2019 to make a Belgian-style brew and, this time around, up the local ante.”

Enter Bee Raw. Located in Sunset Park’s Industry City and less than a mile from the Five Boroughs taproom, Bee Raw was a perfect addition to the collaboration crew. Their stock of hard-to-get, high-quality honey and their demonstrated commitment to sustainability, made them an ideal partner.

“Bee Raw is highly conscious of the origin and environmental impact of every hive-based ingredient we use,” said Melissa Cohn, Marketing Manager at Bee Raw. “Crosstown Pollination was brewed using our Sweet Yellow Clover Honey sourced from a small family-owned apiary in Colorado. We’re excited to celebrate Pollinator Week with two sustainably minded partners and to honor the honey bee with some delicious beer!”

For All-Wise, the Crosstown Pollination collaboration encapsulates what the beverage industry is all about.

“Nothing beats good beer and great friends,” said Matt Kwan, CFO at All-Wise. “We’re excited for this brew, as it incorporates both Nick and Dylan’s favorite styles and showcases Bee Raw’s delicious honey.”

For more information about Crosstown Pollination, including tasting notes and release party specifics, visit the official Facebook event.

Questions? Feel free to reach out to the Five Boroughs team on social media or via email at cheers@fiveboroughs.com.