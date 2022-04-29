First Draft Taproom to Host 3 Days of Special Events & Guest Beers for the Craft Brewers Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – First Draft Taproom, the North Loop’s only self-pour taproom, has partnered with PorchDrinking to host three days of special events and a rotating list of guest beers in celebration of the Craft Brewer’s Conference in Minneapolis, MN. Starting Monday, May 2, First Draft’s self-serve tap wall will offer a fresh set of craft beers each day through Wednesday, May 4.

At First Draft, patrons can serve themselves using an RFID wristband to activate the beverage taps and track their tab. The self-pour technology allows guests to curate their own tasting experience and explore a variety of draft beverages, pouring as much or as little as they please.

The rotating selection of special tappings will be focused around a different theme each day:

Monday, May 2nd – Lager Night Other Half Brewing – 8th Anniversary Collaborative Pilsner with Schilling Phase Three Brewing – P3 Pilsner Southern Grist Brewing – Southern Crisp Pilsner +More

Tuesday, May 3rd – WeldWerks + Forager & Friends Back Channel Brewing – Popeye – Maple & Coffee Stout Cerebral Brewing – Trophy Hunt Forager Brewery – Benevolent Beings – Honey Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout Conditioned on Toffee, Roasted Hazelnuts, and Coconut Flakes +More

Wednesday, May 4th – Hop Night BlackStack Brewing – Wedding Season DDH DIPA (collab with Weldwerks, Berkeley Yeast, YCH, Phantasm) Other Half Brewing – DDH Ain’t Nothin Nice IPA Humble Forager Brewery – Foggy Footpath DDH IPA +More

First Draft’s 54-tap self-serve draft system is powered by iPourIt technology and features an array of beer, wine, hard seltzer, cocktails, and more. The location offers both indoor and outdoor seating as well as a pop restaurant serving traditional southern fried chicken from local favorite, Burnt Chicken.

The PorchDrinking team will host a series of mini-podcast recordings live from the taproom. They’ll be joined by a special line-up of guest brewery owners and brewers and provide free samplings of rare bottles not typically available to the public.

The Craft Brewer’s Conference is America’s largest craft brewing industry gathering. The event will take place at the nearby Minneapolis Convention Center on May 2-5, 2022.

First Draft is located at 324 N 6th Ave, Minneapolis, MN, and the Craft Brewers Conference events will run from 3:00-10:00 pm each day.

About First Draft Kitchen & Taproom

Established in 2018, First Draft is locally owned and operated. Our purpose is to be the premier craft beverage hub in downtown Minneapolis. We set ourselves apart with our unique self-pour draft system. Featuring 54 taps of cocktails, beer, wine, cider, and kombucha, you’re sure to find a favorite while sampling at your own pace. Most of our taps are sourced from Minnesota and others from across the United States. We pride ourselves on being a business that exists to entertain, so check out our events page for the latest live music, trivia, or other upcoming events!

About iPourIt, Inc.

iPourIt, Inc. is North America’s leader in self-pour beverage dispense technology with more than 8,800 taps installed, 270 million ounces poured, and 300 locations in operation. We’re not for the that’s-how-we’ve-always-done-it crowd. iPourIt was designed for trailblazers looking to drive growth, outsmart the competition, and deliver a service experience that’s great—without the wait. Our self-pour systems can help simplify staffing needs, increase revenue, and enhance customer experience using sophisticated technology, detailed analytics, and industry-best support. In every aspect of our self-pour business, we tap into tech to help your profits flow. Visit www.pouritinc.com for more information.

For More Information:

https://www.firstdraftmn.com/craft-brewers-conference-events