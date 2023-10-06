Firestone Walker’s 2024 Brewmaster’s Collective

PASO ROBLES, Calif.— Firestone Walker announced the 2024 edition of its Brewmaster’s Collective beer club, encompassing a Welcome Kit and 21 small-batch barrel-aged beers as well as numerous exclusive membership benefits. Highlights of the 2024 beer club include limited collaboration beers made with WeldWerks, FrauGruber, Omnipollo and Revolution.

Open enrollment in the 2024 Brewmaster’s Collective begins now at FirestoneBeer.com and runs until capacity is reached.

“The focus of the 2024 season is diving deeper than ever into our mastery of barrel-aged beers that push the envelope of aroma and flavor,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “The club has become a powerful point of connection with our most passionate fans. Bottom line, if you’re into barrel-aged beers, you’re going to love what we have in store for you.”

The 2024 Brewmaster’s Collective beers will land in quarterly curated collections that include custom merchandise and pairing experiences. The annual prepaid membership cost is just $399 plus tax and shipping (or $425 in installments) with optional pickup available at Firestone Walker’s locations in Paso Robles, Buellton and Venice.

Now entering its fourth year, the Brewmaster’s Collective has become a fixture of creativity, collaboration and innovation at Firestone Walker, providing members with access to the brewery’s most artisanal small-batch creations.

EXCLUSIVE BEERS & BENEFITS

The 2024 Brewmaster’s Collective will span four seasonal collections totaling 21 beers, including nine member exclusives. Each collection will feature five barrel-aged beers along with curated merchandise or food pairings.

BREWMASTER’S COLLECTIVE WELCOME KIT

Collective Choice Batch #3 – Blended Ale with Amburana and Coffee, Aged in Bourbon & Chocolate Bitters Barrels*Ships January | Additional Items: Membership card, exclusive merch* Club exclusive

COLLECTION 1:

The VerseParabola – Imperial Stout Aged in 12-year Elijah Craig Barrels

Parapajamas – Imperial Milk Stout with Cocoa, Vanilla & Marshmallow

Raspberry Wild Ale – American Wild Ale Fermented with Raspberries

WeldWerks Collab – Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout Aged in Parker’s Heritage Whiskey Barrels*

Still Loading – Barrel-Aged Blended Barleywine*

Ships Quarter 1 | Plus food pairing or merch item* Club exclusive

COLLECTION 2:

The ChorusAmburana Stout – Barrel-Aged Stout with Amburana Wood

Baltic Porter – Bourbon Barrel-Aged Baltic Porter

Saffron Saison – Saison with Saffron

Darker Ray – Barrel-Aged Stout with Vanilla, Cocoa Nibs & Toasted Coconut*

Bendy Foldies – Triple Oaked Ale with Vanilla & Pistachio*

Ships Quarter 2 | Plus food pairing or merch item* Club exclusive

COLLECTION 3:

The BridgePaRyebola – Imperial Stout Aged in FEW High Rye Casks

Revolution Collab – Barleywine aged in FW Union Barrels, WP Rye & Herman Story Wine Barrels

Tropical Superfruit – Sour Ale with Tropical Fruit

Frau Gruber Collab – Imperial Stout*

Maltose Falcons (50th Anniversary) – Barrel-Aged Browneywine*

Ships Quarter 3 | Plus food pairing or merch item* Club exclusive

COLLECTION 4:

The HookXXVIII Anniversary Ale – Blended Barrel-Aged Ale

Paraboloid – Imperial Stout Aged in Elite Barrels

SpaghettSour – Aperol Spritz Inspired Sour

Saucerful o’ Secrets – Barrel-Aged Belgian Quad*

Omnipollo Collab – Double Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout Aged on Vanilla Beans*

Ships Quarter 4 | Plus food pairing or merch item* Club exclusive

Membership Also Includes

15% off all purchases, including beer, merch and dining

Access to member tastings and events at Firestone Walker locations

VIP Taproom access and complimentary Paso Robles brewery tours for up to four guests

Access to Library beers and earlier Brewmaster’s Collective exclusives

Lottery for a chance to purchase tickets to the 2024 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest

The Brewmaster’s Collective is open to residents in California, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia and Washington DC.

About Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine.

https://www.firestonebeer.com/