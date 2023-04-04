Firestone Walker Launches Double Hopnosis

PASO ROBLES, Calif.— Firestone Walker has doubled down on its signature Hopnosis IPA to create Double Hopnosis—an Imperial Cold IPA made to mesmerize the senses.

Inspired by the iconic West Coast style and brewed with new-age Cryo Hops, Double Hopnosis (8.3% ABV) delivers massive flavors of tropical fruit and citrus with a hypnotic sense of balance.

Double Hopnosis is now rolling out to Firestone Walker markets in 19.2-ounce cans for ultimate convenience.

“Double Hopnosis is brewed with our favorite emerging hops from the Pacific Northwest and Southern Hemisphere, then extravagantly double dry-hopped with Cryo Hops to take the flavors and mouthfeel to the next level,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “We call this our new-school rendition of a classic imperial West Coast IPA.”

Double Hopnosis is dry hopped with liberal amounts of Mosaic Cryo Hops as well as Citra, Chinook and Vic Secret, and is brewed with a total of nearly five pounds of hops per barrel. Cryo Hops are made by collecting the concentrated lupulin from whole-leaf hops, which contains the pure resins for bitterness and aromatic oils.

“Cryo Hops play the same role in Double Hopnosis as they do in the original Hopnosis: provide intense hop aroma and flavor with incredible integration, enabling us to make a hop-forward beer that is low in bitterness, super smooth, and delicious,” Brynildson said.

Like Hopnosis, Double Hopnosis is also fermented with Firestone Walker’s house lager yeast in the Cold IPA style, and it employs proprietary hopping techniques to push tropical thiols to the forefront of the aromatic profile.

“Double Hopnosis has roots in the original era of West Coast imperial IPAs while showcasing the Cold IPA style,” Brynildson said. “The overall experience is modernized by a lower impression of bitterness, a higher rate of tropical character and a new achievement of balance and drinkability.”

