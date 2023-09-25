Fire Maker Brewing Company Announces Second Location in Griffin, GA

ATLANTA, Ga.— Fire Maker Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the opening of its second taproom in downtown Griffin, Georgia. This expansion project involves renovating a historic 114-year-old building, with a target opening date set for the summer of 2024.

Fire Maker Brewing Company has received recognition for its quality, having been voted the #2 Best New Brewery in America by USA Today. Additionally, it has been named Best Brewery in Atlanta for the past two years, in 2022 and 2023.

The new taproom will offer a diverse range of craft beers, cocktails, wine and a food menu, making it a prime destination in downtown Griffin. The space will feature both indoor and outdoor seating options to accommodate various preferences as well as offer space for private events.

As proud partners of the PGA, Georgia Section, Fire Maker Brewing Company is committed to supporting the local community and contributing to Griffin’s economic development. Mayor Doug Hollberg shared his excitement, stating, “It’s a Great Griffin Day when we announce a new addition to our community. I’m thrilled to have Fire Maker in Downtown Griffin and would like to thank our Board of Commissioners, the Griffin Downtown Development Authority, and the City of Griffin staff for working together to grow economic development and quality of life opportunities for our citizens.”

City Manager Jessica O’Connor added, “As the City Manager, I am proud to announce the arrival of Fire Maker, voted Best Brewery in Atlanta, to our beloved downtown. It’s an honor to be the community of choice for Fire Maker’s second location. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to building a thriving and vibrant downtown for those who live, work, and visit our city.”

With the anticipation of the building and the historic building’s transformation underway, Elliott Hall, the CEO and Co-Founder of Fire Maker Brewing Company, adds, “I grew up on the Southside and still have family ties there. I can’t express how thrilled I am, as a Georgia family-owned brewery, to bring our passion for craft beer and fun to downtown Griffin. I’m really looking forward to cracking open some cold beers with everyone next summer at our Grand Opening.”

About Fire Maker Brewing Company

Based in Atlanta Upper Westside, Fire Maker Brewing Company is committed to people and the beverages they want to drink. We exist to inspire others, have fun, and enjoy life. Whatever the occasion, we want to have a high-quality beverage for you.

For More Information:

https://www.firemakerbeer.com/griffin-ga