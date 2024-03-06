Figueroa Mountain Brewing Teams Up With Stone Distributing in Southern California

BUELLTON, Calif.— California craft brewery Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company founded in 2010, has teamed up with Stone Distributing to distribute for them in Southern California. The distribution move will consolidate their distribution footprint from Los Angeles County all the way to south to the border including the counties of Orange, San Diego, Riverside and San Bernadino.

Figueroa Mountain now has nearly all of California covered with distribution and sells their products primarily only in the Golden State for now. They have seen significant growth throughout California in recent years, with a 26% overall growth for 2023, outpacing the craft beer industry. “We have been seeing great success in both our chain volumes as well as broad market growth, our innovation and additional large format offerings have allowed us to reach a larger audience and we project double digit growth again in 2024” explains John Nyguen, Sales Director for Figueroa Mountain Brewing.

Figueroa Mountain leading products have included Hoppy Poppy IPA, Lizard’s Mouth Imperial IPA, Agua Santa Mexican Lager and now the Non-Alcoholic Variety Pack including both 101 Blonde and Hiker’s High Hazy IPA plus the flagship Hoppy Poppy in an NA format. “We are really excited about the Non-Alcoholic space and have seen a huge response on our initial release, now with increased presence through our amazing chain partners and now with the strength of the team at Stone Distributing, we expect to see volumes grow quickly.”

“Teaming up with Stone Distributing is a great step towards our growth and execution of our Southern California business plan, we have been very thankful for all of our distribution partners to date and this seems like the logical next step to maintaining growth and being good partners for all of our accounts both chain and broad market,” states Jaime Dietenhofer Founder and CEO of Figueroa Mountain Brewing CO. “They are a top-tier distributor, and we feel that their focus and capabilities are a great match for us going forward.”

Stone Distributing(SDC) was founded in the spirit of craft camaraderie. When no distributor in the late 90s would accept Stone’s hop-forward beers, the brewery self-distributed and brought along other craft brands as well to form an impressive portfolio for Southern California. More than two decades later, SDC is now among the largest independent distributors of specialty beverages in the country. In 2022, SDC became a standalone distributor, independent of Stone Brewing Co. SDC is known for their focus on brand building and offering a diverse portfolio including craft beer, hard kombucha, hard tea, non-alcoholic beverages and more.

Brian Fried, General Manager of SDC, is excited about the new partnership and what it means for SDC and the market. “We are thrilled to welcome Figueroa Mountain Brewing to the SDC family, their dedication to brewing exceptional craft beer aligns perfectly with our mission to provide consumers with the finest selection of premium beverages. We look forward to working closely with Figueroa Mountain Brewing to expand their reach and introduce their outstanding products to even more of the Southern California market.”

About Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. was founded in 2010 by the father and son team Jim and Jaime Dietenhofer. Through their passion for craft beer, they have sought to share the beauty and the spirit of the Santa Ynez Valley with beer lovers throughout the state. Their beer can be found in bars, restaurants, and grocery stores throughout California, as well as in their taprooms throughout the region.

For More Information:

