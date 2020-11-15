Fifty West Transforms Into Winter Wonderland with Ice Rink

CINCINNATI — Fifty West Brewing Company, in partnership with Columbia Township, plans to launch a brand-new family-friendly 40 by 80-foot ice skating rink, with a grand opening slated for the week of November 16th, 2020. Patrons of all ages may purchase $10 tickets per person, which includes admission, skate rental, and an hour’s worth of ice time. The rink will have a timed, hourly reservation system, accommodating a limited number of people at one time. Masks are required. Guests may purchase tickets in-person initially, with online reservations available at fiftywestbrew.com by Thanksgiving. Children under the age of four skate for free.

“We want Fifty West to be a place you can come and safely make memories throughout the holiday season,” said Fifty West Founder Bobby Slattery. “When we thought about winter and this pandemic, we wanted to give people a sense of normalcy, keep our staff employed, and provide a community hub to bridge the gap between Fall and Spring, with plenty of outdoor space for customers.”

Expect the Fifty West campus to transform into a winter wonderland in short order, including three large, heated clear span tents, an abundance of fire pits including a bonfire pit, a holiday light and decoration display, and hot cocoa and cider for kids with boozy options for parents.

Fifty West also secured Santa for four dates, giving families a chance to get their yearly holiday photos, for a socially distanced Christmas experience. Kids can pose in front of Santa’s mobile workshop for a photo and chat with him while their photo prints. Expect Santa on campus at Fifty West from 4pm-6pm on Friday, November 27th, Sunday, December 6th, Sunday, December 13th, and Sunday, December 20th. Tickets, which include a digital copy, physical print, and free hot chocolate for kids, will be available soon at fiftywestbrew.com.

“Bobby and Fifty West asked me to stop by and I couldn’t miss the chance to try the burgers I’ve heard so much about,” said Santa.

Columbia Township was happy to continue their dynamic public-private partnership with Fifty West to help bring this ice rink to life. “Our partnership with Fifty West is a win-win to help small businesses keep people employed throughout winter, and provide added value through safe, family-friendly programming, like this ice rink, for the residents of Columbia Township,” said Columbia Township Trustee and President David Kubicki. “We couldn’t be more excited!”

Stay tuned to FiftyWestBrew.com and their social media channels for ticketing, rules, frequently asked questions, liability waivers, and more.

Fifty West will continue to provide contactless carryout food options at 7605 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Ordering is available athttps://www.toasttab.com/fiftywestbrewing/v3/

AboutFifty West Brewing Company:

Located on US Route 50 heading west into the city of Cincinnati, Fifty West Brewing Company first opened its doors in November of 2012. Since then, Fifty West has strived to create community through shared active lifestyle experiences, memories and award-winning beer. Join us for the ride.