Fifty West Releases Hard Pink Lemonade in Partnership with The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Fifty West Brewing Company is proud to announce their newest limited-time beverage offering, Hard Pink Lemonade.

With the onset of Spring and warm beer drinking weather upon us, Fifty West has formed a partnership with The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge to create and release a Hard Pink Lemonade in 12oz six packs. This one-time limited offering drops April 25th ahead of Mother’s Day, with a portion of proceeds helping to fund breast cancer research.

The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge was started in 2016 by a 7-year-old girl and is now a nation-wide effort to sell pink lemonade with the purpose of raising money for breast cancer research. Amy Boshell, two-time breast cancer survivor, Terrace Park resident, and the National Executive Director of The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge, was excited about the opportunity to bring awareness to their initiative.

“We are overwhelmed by the support of Fifty West, the Slattery family, and the unparalleled reception of Greater Cincinnati in our work to end breast cancer,” said Boshell. “My daughter Hunter Grace and I have been setting up pink lemonade stands for breast cancer research since 2019. We are thrilled and grateful to be continuing our efforts in 2022, and hope other businesses will be inspired by this tremendous partnership.”

Building off the success of their year-round Hard Lemonade available in 16oz singles and 12oz six packs, Max Fram, Vice President of Fifty West, wanted to bring more flavor variety to the marketplace.

“Last year we launched Hard Lemonade in cans to fast fanfare, but we weren’t able to keep up with demand long enough to launch alternative flavors within the same year,” said Fram. “This year, with an assist from Amy and the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge, our team planned accordingly, and our pink lemonade flavor experiment fell right into place.”

Fifty West’s Hard Pink Lemonade is brewed using techniques similar to seltzer, that create a clean, crisp, and refreshing lemonade flavor. Meyer lemon coupled with strawberry puree create the flavor foundation for this Spring sipper. Available for a limited time in 12oz six packs, priced at $8.99, Fifty West Hard Pink Lemonade is 5.0% ABV and can be found at select Kroger stores, The Party Source, Jungle Jim’s, and any other location where craft beer is carried.

About Fifty West Brewing Company

Located on US Route 50 heading west into the city of Cincinnati, Fifty West Brewing Company first opened its doors in November of 2012. Since then, Fifty West has strived to create communities through family-friendly spaces and award-winning beer. Join us for the ride.

About Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge

PLSC is on a mission to #BeTheEnd of breast cancer by raising funds for breast cancer research that will lead to prevention and a cure that will end breast cancer before the next generation has to face it. PLSC also aims to raise awareness about the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the #1 breast cancer charity according to charity watchdogs, to inspire kids, families, communities and corporations to engage in community services and to educate others about breast cancer. Started by a 7 year old girl, PLSC demonstrates that anyone at any age can inspire others and have a positive impact.

For More Information:

https://fiftywestbrew.com