Fifty West Brewing Company to Add New Brewpub in Ohio

CINCINNATI —Fifty West Brewing Company, recently announced as one of the fastest growing small and independent craft breweries of 2018 by the Brewers Association (BA), will expand its brewing footprint with a new brewpub location on Route 50 in Chillicothe, Ohio. A grand opening is slated for late 2019, early 2020.

“Route 50 spans across the heart of the country from Ocean City, MD to Sacramento, CA. Our travels on this road gave us a sense of how America evolved and was built from coast to coast,” said Bobby Slattery, managing partner of Fifty West Brewing Company. “We had a dream that one day we could expand the Fifty West experience. This brewpub is the next step in bringing that vision to life.”

The ever-changing and competitive landscape of craft beer over the past decade has forced brewers to think about expansion with a nod to historical perspective. “Breweries in the late 1800s served as centerpieces for countless communities throughout the country,” Slattery continued. “Today’s breweries mirror their late counterparts as social centers, breathing life back into so many great towns across America.”

This shared history opened Slattery to communities on the rise located along the brewery’s namesake highway. “Route 50 took us to an amazing town in Chillicothe, Ohio and we fell in love. Chillicothe is a city rich in people and history, with many parallels to our core values including access to trails, rivers, and parks. We could not be more thrilled to be a part of this revitalization,” concluded Slattery.

This new project will be located on Route 50 at 1 N. Paint St. in the heart of downtown Chillicothe. The build out is estimated to cost around 2 million dollars and will provide up to 30 new jobs for the area.

“The city of Chillicothe is delighted to welcome Fifty West Brewing Company to our wonderful community,” said Mayor Luke Feeney. “We look forward to the brewpub on North Paint Street creating jobs, spurring continued economic development and revitalization downtown, and serving as a wonderful business for our residents to enjoy for years to come.”

About Fifty West Brewing Company

Located on US Route 50 heading west into the city of Cincinnati, Fifty West Brewing Company first opened its doors in November of 2012. Since then, Fifty West has strived to create communities through shared experience, memory, and award-winning beer. Join us for the ride.