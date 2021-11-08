Fieldwork Brewing To Open Its Largest Beer Garden & Taproom in San Leandro in Spring 2022

BERKELEY, California – Fieldwork Brewing Company announced plans to open its largest open-air beer garden and indoor taproom to date in downtown San Leandro in spring 2022. Adding an eighth location to its Northern California footprint, Fieldwork Brewing reimagines a former 1960s Firestone Auto Service Center into a 7,800 square feet East Bay craft beer destination at 1495 East 14th Street in San Leandro. Exposed steel framing and three large roll-up garage doors with 1,400 square feet of open ceiling define the outdoor beer garden totaling 4,780 square feet (265-person capacity). An adjacent indoor space (3,020 square feet) featuring 285 square feet of windows joins the 65-person capacity taproom.

At East 14th Street and Juana Street, Fieldwork Brewing’s San Leandro beer garden features a 75-year-old olive tree as its centerpiece. An abundance of comfortable seating options includes lounge areas with designated fire pits, loveseats with coffee tables, picnic table seating, bench seats encircling planters, and a standing bar room area. Ample beer garden bicycle parking is available, as well as a dedicated kids’ area. The indoor taproom has 32 tap handles with wrap-around bar seating and picnic table seating areas. Fieldwork’s Neapolitan-inspired pizza menu developed by Chef Jeffrey Amber (Culinary Director, Fieldwork Brewing Company) utilizes organic flour from Central Milling (Logan, Utah) and fresh whole peeled organic tomatoes sourced from Rob DiNapoli (Los Gatos, Calif.). Spring vegetables and artisanal meats will shape the opening menu with 10 different pizza styles. Starters include many health-conscious options, and a children’s menu will be available.

“We are thrilled to expand our East Bay presence with the largest Fieldwork beer garden and taproom yet in San Leandro,” said Barry Braden, CEO and Co-Founder of Fieldwork Brewing Company. “As with all Fieldwork’s locations, the San Leandro beer garden and taproom will provide the best hospitality, a casual environment, and exceptional beers — as fresh as possible and directly from the source.”

Brewing well over 500 unique beers since opening its West Berkeley brewery in February 2015, Fieldwork brews with as much a sense of purpose as a sense of place as they honor Northern California’s magnificent outdoor landscapes with an array of idiosyncratic beers. The esteemed brewing team led by Head Brewer and Co-Founder Alex Tweet focuses on innovation for its ever-evolving roster of highly aromatic and well-balanced beers. Based on seasonality and consistent quality, Fieldwork forges its own path brewing beers they simply love to drink.

Walking into Fieldwork Brewing locations is never the same experience twice with their ambitious brewing program featuring signature IPAs, Double IPAs, lagers, pale ales, sours, stouts, etc. Bay Area regulars and out of town visitors can always rely on enjoying an onslaught of beer varieties with the tasting menu in constant rotation. Some beers reappear and others never repeat.

The San Leandro Fieldwork Taproom and Beer Garden will have upwards of 18 beers on the menu, and will present live music and other A&E programming.

About Fieldwork Brewing Company

Established in 2015, Fieldwork Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Berkeley, CA brewing for the regional Northern California marketplace. Available at their Berkeley, Corte Madera, Monterey, Napa, Sacramento, San Mateo, and San Ramon taprooms/beer gardens, Fieldwork beers are also on draft at the finest local craft beer focused restaurants and bars. Fieldwork is the 10th fastest growing private company on San Francisco Business Times’ “100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area” for 2018, and Inc. magazine ranked Fieldwork at No. 604 on its 2019 Inc. 5000 list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.”

Fieldwork’s latest releases can be enjoyed by sampler flight, beer by the glass, and filled “to go” in crowler cans. Special Release cans are available onsite and for delivery while supplies last at each location.

For More Information:

https://fieldworkbrewing.com