Fieldwork Brewing Opens New Napa Valley Location at Oxbow Public Market Annex

Berkeley, Calif. – An ambassador for craft beer in Berkeley, California, Fieldwork Brewing Company officially opens its brand-new Napa Valley location featuring a large outdoor beer garden and expansive indoor taproom at the Oxbow Public Market Annex (1046 McKinstry Street, Napa). Fieldwork Brewing first opened its taproom inside the Oxbow Public Market in 2016. At the adjacent Annex, Fieldwork now operates a much larger locale with an indoor footprint of 1,450 square feet and a 900 square feet outdoor European-style beer garden. The new Fieldwork Taproom and Beer Garden at Oxbow Public Market Annex overlooks the Napa River and Oxbow Commons green space, and is located next to The Fatted Calf and Model Bakery.

“We are excited to have a much bigger indoor/outdoor space to present a Fieldwork environment that is more akin to our other Bay Area locations,” said Barry Braden, CEO and Co-Founder of Fieldwork Brewing Company. “Our goal is always to provide the best hospitality, a casual environment, and exceptional beers — as fresh as possible and directly from the source.”

Steve Carlin, Founder and Managing Partner of Oxbow Public Market stated, “Barry and Alex always produce a terrific product and fun atmosphere. We expect their new space to be lively, comfortable, and a major part of Oxbow Public Market for years to come.”

Brewing well over 500 unique beers since opening its West Berkeley brewery in February 2015, Fieldwork brews with as much a sense of purpose as a sense of place as they honor Northern California’s magnificent outdoor landscapes with an array of idiosyncratic beers. The esteemed brewing team led by Head Brewer and Co-Founder Alex Tweet focuses on innovation for its ever-evolving roster of highly aromatic and well-balanced beers. Based on seasonality and consistent quality, Fieldwork forges its own path brewing beers they simply love to drink.

Walking into Fieldwork Brewing locations is never the same experience twice with their ambitious brewing program featuring signature IPAs, Double IPAs, lagers, pale ales, sours, stouts, etc. Bay Area regulars and out of town visitors can always rely on enjoying an onslaught of beer varieties with the tasting menu in constant rotation. Some beers reappear and others never repeat.

The Fieldwork Taproom and Beer Garden at Oxbow Public Market Annex now features upwards of 18 beers on the menu, and will present live music and other A&E programming.

About Fieldwork Brewing Company

Established in 2015, Fieldwork Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Berkeley, CA brewing for the regional Northern California marketplace. Available at their Berkeley, Corte Madera, Monterey, Napa, Sacramento, San Mateo, and San Ramon taprooms/beer gardens, Fieldwork beers are also on draft at the finest local craft beer focused restaurants and bars. Fieldwork is the 10th fastest growing private company on San Francisco Business Times’ “100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area” for 2018, and Inc. magazine ranked Fieldwork at No. 604 on its 2019 Inc. 5000 list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.”

Fieldwork’s latest releases can be enjoyed by sampler flight, beer by the glass, and filled “to go” in crowler cans. Special Release cans are available onsite and for delivery while supplies last at each location.

About Oxbow Public Market

Oxbow Public Market, located in the historic Oxbow District of downtown Napa, has become the local resource for great food and wine in the Napa Valley. The 40,000 square foot marketplace, which includes a scenic outdoor deck with seating along the Napa River, features a diverse tenant mixture of local food vendors, artisan cafes and an organic produce outlet for local farms.

For More Information:

https://fieldworkbrewing.com