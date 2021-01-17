Fieldwork Brewing Company Expanding at Oxbow Public Market

Napa, CA – Oxbow Public Market, anchoring the popular Oxbow District of downtown Napa, has announced Fieldwork Brewing Company will expand its operation and move to a larger space at the Oxbow Public Market Annex in the spring of 2021.

Fieldwork will be located adjacent to The Fatted Calf and Model Bakery. The space is currently housing Vineyard 29’s Cru Tasting Lounge, which will be announcing their new location soon. Offering a rotating selection of innovative craft beers, Fieldwork opened its Napa taproom in Oxbow’s main market hall in 2016. The current taproom will remain open until just prior to the opening of the new space this spring.In addition to a larger interior space, the new Oxbow Annex location will allow Fieldwork to fully realize an expanded outdoor “beer garden” experience that will accommodate additional customers, music and other programming.

“We are excited to have this expanded indoor / outdoor space to present a Fieldwork environment that is more akin to our other larger Bay Area locations,” said Barry Braden, CEO and co-founder of Fieldwork Brewing Company. “Our goal is always to provide the best hospitality, a casual environment, and seasonal beers – as fresh as possible and directly from the source.”

Steve Carlin, founder and managing partner of Oxbow Public Market stated, “Barry and Alex always produce a terrific product and fun atmosphere. We expect their new space to be lively, comfortable, and a major part of Oxbow Public Market for years to come.”

Fieldwork Brewing Company is known for the range and quality of its beers, and visitors to Oxbow Market will continue to enjoy an ever-changing tap list of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight, beer by the glass, and “to-go” in 16oz cans as well as fresh filled growlers and 32oz Crowlers.

Fieldwork Brewing Company has quickly gained a following in the craft beer community since the brewery began production in early 2015. Fieldwork beers are masterminded by Head Brewer and co-founder Alex Tweet, well-known for creating the wildly popular Grapefruit Sculpin IPA during his time at Ballast Point Brewing & Spirits. Fieldwork has released over 500 unique beers since opening its original Berkeley Taproom, developing a loyal fan base of the brewery’s creativity and diversity of styles.

About Fieldwork™ Brewing Company

Fieldwork Brewing Company is a craft brewery founded in Berkeley, CA in 2014 with a focus on exceptional, honest beer-making. Fieldwork brews are served in its Berkeley taproom and at the finest craft beer focused establishments in northern California. For more information, follow us online: URL: fieldworkbrewing.com; @FieldworkBrewingco on Instagram, and Facebook.com/fieldworkbrewingco

About Oxbow Public Market

Oxbow Public Market, located in the historic Oxbow District of downtown Napa, has become the local resource for great food and wine in the Napa Valley. The 40,000 square foot marketplace, which includes a scenic outdoor deck with seating along the Napa River, features a diverse tenant mixture of local food vendors, artisan cafes and an organic produce outlet for local farms. For more information, please call 707-226-6529, or visit www.oxbowpublicmarket.com.