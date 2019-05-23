Fieldwork Brewing Adds Distribution in Oregon

BERKELEY, Calif. — An ambassador for craft beer in Berkeley, California, Fieldwork Brewing Company announces today the signing of a new distribution deal with Day One Distribution for the state of Oregon. Fieldwork Brewing’s robust self-distribution network throughout Northern California is enhanced by teaming up with select independent distribution companies to ensure exceptional quality, service, and availability for their rapidly expanding number of accounts. A craft beer veteran, Robby Roda’s decade-long expertise as a beer buyer and national sales director for an array of acclaimed breweries led him to launch Oregon’s leading specialty craft beer distribution company. Day One distributes eight premier West Coast breweries and over 20 breweries from around the country to Oregon for limited special releases and tap takeover events.

“We are honored to work with our friends at Fieldwork Brewing,” says Robby Roda, Day One Distribution. “Fieldwork has created such a wonderful culture with truly incredible beer. We are thrilled to be able to share their great beer with folks in the state of Oregon!”

Barry Braden, Co-Founder and Owner of Fieldwork Brewing Company, comments, “We are excited to partner with Day One Distribution. What Robby has been able to accomplish in a short three years by bringing highly respected craft beer brands to Oregon is impressive. Robby’s excellent service to the top Oregon accounts made Day One the logical choice. We look forward to growing our presence in the state of Oregon with Day One.”

Brewing well over 400 unique beers since opening in February 2015, Fieldwork has strategically expanded to six locations all within a 120-mile radius of its West Berkeley brewery. Fieldwork has taprooms and beer gardens throughout Northern California in Napa, Monterey, San Mateo, Sacramento, and San Ramon. Day One will now exclusively distribute Fieldwork beers throughout the state of Oregon.

Fieldwork brews with as much a sense of purpose as a sense of place as they honor Northern California’s magnificent outdoor landscapes with an array of idiosyncratic beers. The esteemed brewing team focuses on innovation for its ever-evolving roster of highly aromatic and well-balanced beers. Based on seasonality and consistent quality, Fieldwork forges its own path brewing beers they simply love to drink.

San Francisco Business Times ranked Fieldwork Brewing as the 10th fastest growing private company on their list of “100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area” for 2018.

About Day One Distribution

In summer 2016, Day One Distribution was launched by craft beer veteran, Robby Roda. The initial focus of Day One was to supply in-demand small specialty craft beer from Southern California into the booming craft beer industry of Portland, Oregon. Roda has now expanded to distributing craft beers from around the USA into Portland.

About Fieldwork Brewing Company

Established in 2015, Fieldwork Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Berkeley, CA brewing for the regional Northern California marketplace. Available at their West Berkeley, Napa, Sacramento, San Mateo, Monterey, and new San Ramon taprooms/beer gardens, Fieldwork beers are also on draft at the finest local craft beer focused restaurants and bars. Fieldwork is the 10th fastest growing private company on San Francisco Business Times’ “100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area” for 2018.

Fieldwork’s downtown Napa location is within the Oxbow Public Market, and the midtown Sacramento taproom is in The Handle District. In summer 2017, Fieldwork opened beer gardens in San Mateo and Monterey, and a Fieldwork Taproom and Beer Garden at City Center Bishop Ranch opened in November 2018. Fieldwork’s latest releases can be enjoyed by sampler flight, beer by the glass, and filled “to go” in growlers and crowler cans. Special Release cans are available while supplies last at each location.

Fieldwork proudly supports select regional non-profits through the release of benefit beers such as March On Hoppy & Strong, Crayon Box Double IPA, 924 Double IPA, Oakland Pride IPA, Golden Rule Double IPA, and Fetch Pale Ale. For more information, please visit: fieldworkbrewing.com

