Ficks Beverage Co. Achieves New Milestones in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO — Ficks Beverage Co., creators of the first hard seltzer flavored with real fruit juice, is sprinting into the first quarter of 2021 after a successful 2020 reaching new customers and defining the premium-niche of the ever-popular hard seltzer market. Despite being unable to sample and collaborate at in-person events due to COVID-19, the brand leveraged their unique selling propositions– not-from-concentrate fruit juice and a proprietary orange-based alcohol–to maximize sales, hitting the shelves of new retailers ranging from H-E-B, Whole Foods and Costco to the tech delivery behemoth Drizly.

Cited by premier outlets such as Thrillist, VinePair, and Beverage Daily as a must-purchase within the competitive hard seltzer category, Ficks has grown its fanbase thanks to its commitment to transparent ingredients and a zero-added sugar/low-carb formula that doesn’t sacrifice quality or taste. Founders Ron Alvarado and Mike Williamson also cite the refreshing taste, price point, and commitment to transparency for their exponential growth in the retail market. Ficks Beverage Co. additionally offers a line of low-sugar mixers for easy-to-make cocktails at home, making for a well-rounded portfolio leading the better-for-you bar movement.

The Ficks team significantly expanded their wholesale, retail, and distributor partnerships in 2020, notably entering new territory outside of their previous accounts in California and Arizona.

“In 2020, we forged new relationships with Whole Foods, H-E-B, Walmart, Kroger and more,” says Alvarado. This year’s 300% growth in same-store revenue indicates that customers who purchase Ficks keep coming back for more, and we anticipate 400% growth in 2021 thanks to upcoming expansions.”

Key data:

New mango flavor being added to best-selling Ficks Variety Pack in 2021, after quickly becoming one of the brand’s best-selling flavors following its October release.

Ficks Real Fruit Hard Seltzer now sold in 1,300 stores, up 60% from last year.

Ficks Premium Cocktail Mixers revenue up 160% from last year as more customers made cocktails at home during COVID-19 restrictions.

Current retail partners: Target, H-E-B, Walmart, Whole Foods, Kroger, Albertsons, BevMo, Total Wine

In 2021, Ficks plans to continue expanding their buying options, both in retailers across the country and via e-commerce. As hard seltzer consumption is expected to more than triple by 2023 according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, Ficks is committed to capturing the premium slice of the market, innovating within its flavor line, and forging partnerships with upscale bars and restaurants that have wanted to offer hard seltzer to their guests but have been searching for higher quality offerings.

First founded in 2013, Ficks Beverage Co is a San Francisco based beverage manufacturer set on making the bar better-for-you. Their hard seltzers are the simple combination of real fruit juice, sparkling water, and alcohol made from fermented California oranges for authentic taste. All of their mixers are made with all natural ingredients and contain about half the calories and sugar found in traditional mixers. Follow them on social media at @ficksdrink on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

For More Information:

https://www.ficksdrink.com