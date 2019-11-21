Ferment Brewing Releases Ferment Pale Ale in 500 mL Bottles

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – Ferment Brewing Co. will release its award-winning Ferment Pale Ale in 500ml bottles this Thursday, Nov. 21, at a special Meet the Brewer event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Saraveza, located at 1004 N Killingsworth St. The evening will be presented by Ferment Brewing’s Brewmaster Dan Peterson and Head Brewer Kasey McCullough.

Ferment Pale Ale is inspired by the brewing traditions of Burton-on-Trent at the turn of the 19th century. Heirloom malted barley and hop varieties come together with a specially sourced English ale yeast to produce a result that is crisp and refreshing, featuring a complex depth of character with notes of tea, marmalade, and a hint of rose.

Ferment Pale Ale won a gold medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival in the English-Style or International-Style Pale Ale category. This marks the first time the beer has been released in bottles; it will also be available on draft at the event.

The evening will also feature a number of specialty Ferment beers on draft, including L’Or de Noir French Farmhouse Ale, Stock Ale, Pils, and the release of a New Zealand IPA.

For more information, visit FermentBrewing.com and engage with the company on social media at @FermentBrewing.

About Ferment Brewing Co.

Ferment Brewing Co. was founded in 2018 as a 20-barrel brewery and tasting room in Hood River, Oregon. Born out of an appreciation for the art of fermentation, the company prides itself in providing a modern brewery and tasting room experience that fuses traditional farmhouse techniques with a forward-thinking scientific approach. Ferment offers a unique family of beers and kombuchas that tap the wild terrain of the Columbia River Gorge for inspiration.

