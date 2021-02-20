Ferment Brewing Co. Releases Three New Canned Beers in its Top and Bottom Ferment Series

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Ferment Brewing Co. has released three new canned offerings: Nitro Dry Stout and Something Like… join the brewery’s Top Ferment Series, while Pils Bernina is a new addition to the Bottom Ferment Series. The Top and Bottom Ferment Series both feature 16-ounce cans filled with experimental, one-off and seasonal ales and lagers, respectively.

Nitro Dry Stout embodies the spirit of the midnight-black ales of Dublin. A pale mash and unique black sparge technique imparts a gentle acidity to the beer along with a clean, delicate roast character in this surprisingly refreshing dark ale that’s canned with nitrogen (4.5% ABV). This marks the first time the brewery has canned this popular beer.

“Ever since its inception, we have looked forward to the day when we could package our Nitro Dry Stout,” said Dan Peterson, Ferment Brewing Brewmaster. “Now we get to release it alongside a fun take on a Pilsner style and a bold, hoppy, tropical hazy pale ale.”

Something Like… is a hazy pale ale brewed with Ekuanot and Strata hops (6% ABV). The beer is similar to Something Like Mind Control, Ferment’s collaboration with Moonraker Brewing Co. in Auburn, California. Pils Bernina is Ferment’s take on an Italian-style Pilsner—it’s bright and boldly loaded with Noble hops (6% ABV).

Ferment Brewing Co.’s tasting room is now open for limited and safe distance dining indoors at 403 Portway Avenue in Hood River. Hours are 12-9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The brewery is thrilled to be able to carefully curate a healthy experience for people to escape from the cold. Ferment Brewing beers are available in local bottle shops in the Portland and Hood River areas.

