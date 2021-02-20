Ferment Brewing Co. Releases Three New Canned Beers in its Top and Bottom Ferment Series

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Ferment Brewing Co. has released three new canned offerings: Nitro Dry Stout and Something Like… join the brewery’s Top Ferment Series, while Pils Bernina is a new addition to the Bottom Ferment Series. The Top and Bottom Ferment Series both feature 16-ounce cans filled with experimental, one-off and seasonal ales and lagers, respectively.

Nitro Dry Stout embodies the spirit of the midnight-black ales of Dublin. A pale mash and unique black sparge technique imparts a gentle acidity to the beer along with a clean, delicate roast character in this surprisingly refreshing dark ale that’s canned with nitrogen (4.5% ABV). This marks the first time the brewery has canned this popular beer.

“Ever since its inception, we have looked forward to the day when we could package our Nitro Dry Stout,” said Dan Peterson, Ferment Brewing Brewmaster. “Now we get to release it alongside a fun take on a Pilsner style and a bold, hoppy, tropical hazy pale ale.”

Something Like… is a hazy pale ale brewed with Ekuanot and Strata hops (6% ABV). The beer is similar to Something Like Mind Control, Ferment’s collaboration with Moonraker Brewing Co. in Auburn, California. Pils Bernina is Ferment’s take on an Italian-style Pilsner—it’s bright and boldly loaded with Noble hops (6% ABV).

Ferment Brewing Co.’s tasting room is now open for limited and safe distance dining indoors at 403 Portway Avenue in Hood River. Hours are 12-9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The brewery is thrilled to be able to carefully curate a healthy experience for people to escape from the cold. Ferment Brewing beers are available in local bottle shops in the Portland and Hood River areas.

About Ferment Brewing Co.

Ferment Brewing Co. was founded in 2018 as a 20-barrel brewery and tasting room in Hood River, Oregon. Born out of an appreciation for the art of fermentation, the company prides itself on providing a modern brewery and tasting room experience that fuses traditional farmhouse techniques with a forward-thinking scientific approach. Ferment offers a unique family of beers and kombuchas that tap the wild terrain of the Columbia River Gorge for inspiration. FermentBrewing.com | @FermentBrewing on Facebook and Instagram. For more information: http://fermentbrewing.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
02/25 - Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
Brewbound Podcast
03/04 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Podcast
03/18 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club w/ 3 Tier Beverages
03/11 - Brewbound Data Club w/ 3 Tier Beverages
Brewbound Frontlines
03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.