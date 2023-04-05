Fempire Strikes Back: MAP’s 2023 Pink Boots Collaboration Beer Returns for its Fifth Year

BOZEMAN, Montana — MAP Brewing Company is thrilled to be bringing back the Fempire Strikes Back New England Style IPA, which will be hitting the tasting room May 4th, 2023. MAP has brewed the Fempire Strikes Back annually since 2018, as part of the Pink Boots Society Collaboration Brew Day. Each year, women from across Montana join the women of MAP to brew this beer from start to finish, as part of a worldwide brew day benefitting the Pink Boots Society.

The Fempire Strikes Back is a hazy IPA that started as a small batch beer five years ago. Originally created by Pink Boots Montana Chapter Co-Chair at the time, Jesse Bussard, and MAP’s then Tasting Room Manager, Loy Maierhauser, it has continued to gain a following. In 2023, an all-female group will brew over 1800 gallons of it, which MAP expects to run out of in less than a month. This tropical, fruity, moderately bitter IPA not only tastes good, but it does good at the same time: MAP donates a portion of the sales from the beer to the Pink Boots Society to help fund scholarships and educational opportunities for women and non-binary individuals in the fermented beverage industry.

Hosting a Collaboration Brew Day gives women the opportunity to not only learn more about the brewing process but also provides a networking opportunity to meet people from around the state. “In such a large state like Montana, it can be challenging to create opportunities to meet and connect with other women in the alcoholic beverage industry,” MAP’s Assistant General Manager and the Montana Pink Boots Chapter Brew Day Liason Caitlin Hart said. “The beer industry can be intimidating for a lot of women and non-binary folks starting out, and these brew days provide a chance to make meaningful connections and build a support network you can lean on. I’m incredibly grateful that MAP supports us and continues to provide this opportunity.”

In addition to providing an educational and networking opportunity, this year, MAP’s Head Brewer Doug Child wanted to work on highlighting women in Montana who work on the supply side of the beer and brewing industry, starting with barley that’s been both grown and malted in the state of Montana. “It’s incredible to see this beer come together with the hard work of so many different women in so many different sectors,” Child said, “Five years ago it was difficult to source malt and hops produced by women, especially in Montana. The brewing industry has come a long way in that regard and we are proud to be a part of this evolution.” Head Maltstress at Gallatin Valley Malt, Heather Sargent, will be contributing 600 pounds of her pale malt to the brew, as well as some of her specialty crystal malts. In addition to Sargent’s grain, the Fempire will also be utilizing malt from Montana Craft Malt in Butte, a craft malting company started and run by Jen O’Brien. For the hops portion of the recipe, each year, Yakima Chief Hops (out of Yakima Valley, Washington) creates a special blend for the Pink Boots Brew days, which MAP will be using in the Fempire. Additionally, the Fempire will include 44 pounds of hops from Big Sky Hops Farm in Bigfork, Montana, which is owned and run by Maddy Jones.

The Fempire will be brewed at MAP in early April, and then canned later in the month (also by a crew of all women) in preparation for release on May 4th. On May the Fourth (sometimes called Star Wars Day), the Fempire Strikes Back will be released alongside other MAP favorites, the Dank Vader Imperial IPA, and the Luke Skylager German Pilsner. MAP will be hosting a day-long celebration starting at noon, that will be open to the public. MAP will also be giving a free beer for those that come in a Star Wars themed costume and who are over 21.

About Pink Boots Society:

The Pink Boots Society was started in 2007 by Teri Fahrendorf and has been growing in numbers ever since. PBS is made up of women and non-binary individuals that own the companies, package the product, design the labels, serve the drinks, write about the beer industry – and just about everything in between. Most importantly, PBS members teach each other what they know through seminar programs and help advance their careers by raising money for educational scholarships. More about the Pink Boots Society can be found here: https://www.pinkbootssociety.org/

About MAP Brewing:

MAP Brewing Company sits nestled at the foothills of the Bridger Mountains in Bozeman, Montana. Started by Patrick Kainz and Dash Rodman in 2015, they have been offering up locally focused, award-winning craft beers that are designed for Montana adventures ever since. The tasting room boasts world-class views, delicious made-from-scratch food, and exceptional service. MAP prides itself on being a part of the Bozeman community and providing a gathering place for all. Find more about MAP Brewing here: https://www.mapbrewing.com/