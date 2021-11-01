Feeding Pennsylvania Partners with PA Eats and Breweries in PA to Celebrate Hops for Hunger

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania – Pennsylvania is one of the preeminent brewing states in the nation, boasting over 400 breweries—and the number is growing. But just as our brewery scene is increasing, so is the number of food insecure families and individuals across the state. In fact, nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians struggle with hunger every day – including nearly 500,000 children.

That’s why Feeding Pennsylvania is teaming up with PA Eats and Breweries in PA this November for a month-long fundraising campaign to raise funds for Pennsylvanians facing hunger through the inaugural Hops For Hunger.

The concept of the campaign came from Feeding Pennsylvania’s Community Manager, Corinne Foster, who doubles as a Central Pennsylvania food blogger, Fosterthefoodie. Through her food blog, Foster incorporates different ways of partnering with local restaurants on promotions that encourage individuals to support local restaurants while raising awareness and funds to support anti-hunger efforts. This once localized approach eventually sparked an idea to take these efforts statewide.

“Feeding Pennsylvania strives to find innovative partnerships with businesses across Pennsylvania raise awareness around the issues of hunger”, said Jane Clements, Chief Executive Officer of Feeding Pennsylvania. “We are so fortunate to have Fosterthefoodie on staff and to have her integrating the great work she does with us with her passion for local restaurants. Collaborations with organizations like Breweries in PA and PA Eats help to expand our work and raise awareness and funds to ensure that no one in Pennsylvania goes without food.”

PA Eats also joins the campaign with exciting and thoughtful connection through their mission of showcasing Pennsylvania food culture.

“Like our partnership with Feeding Pennsylvania, the inaugural Hops for Hunger campaign truly embodies the spirit of PA Eats – uniting our passion for Pennsylvania food and drink with our passion for helping others,” offered PA Eats Executive Director, Jessica Darr.” Hops for Hunger is so much more than a fundraiser. It’s an opportunity to showcase the state’s incredible brewers, bring communities together and support those in need by helping to deliver valuable Nourish PA nutrition education resources to the nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians facing hunger.”

Breweries in PA also played a key role in outreach for the inaugural event, with a combined total of over 60,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram. The organization plans to use this platform to share upcoming events, specials, and promotions for the Hops for Hunger campaign to help promote this year’s participating breweries.

“We 100% support this mission, and are happy to be able to help raise money for hunger relief in Pennsylvania through craft beer.”

Visit participating breweries during the month of November, as they donate proceeds from a beer of their choice, host special events, and so much more to engage their guests about the issue of hunger in Pennsylvania.

Whitehorse Brewing, Washington

The Vegetable Hunter, Harrisburg

Shy Bear Brewing, Lewistown

Fat Bat Brewing Company, LLC, Hanover

Lovedrafts Brewing Co., Mechanicsburg

Mindful Brewing Co., Pittsburgh

Pour Man’s Brewing Company, Ephrata

Downriver Brewing Co., Stroudsburg

Odd Logic Brewing Company, Bristol

Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery, Morrisville

Moo-Duck Brewery, Elizabethtown

Second Sin Brewing, Bristol

Our Town Brewery, Lancaster

Wolf Brewing Co., Mechanicsburg

New Trail Brewing Co., Williamsport

Black Rock Brewery, Pottsville

Desperate Times Brewery, Carlisle

Mondays Brewing Company, McMurray

Breweries who are interested in participating can join the campaign throughout November.

About Feeding Pennsylvania

Feeding Pennsylvania is a collaborative effort of nine Feeding America-affiliated food banks in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The mission of Feeding Pennsylvania is to promote and aid our member food banks in securing food and other resources to reduce hunger and food insecurity in our communities and across Pennsylvania and to provide a shared voice on the issues of hunger and food access within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

About PA Eats

Pennsylvania food, drink and agriculture holds a special place in our hearts at PA Eats. We are so passionate about Pennsylvania food that we feel our state deserves a platform to showcase our incredibly diverse, beautiful and important culinary culture. Through the educational programming on PAEats.com, we put the spotlight on small and large producers, farmers and communities in Pennsylvania, giving our state’s food and drink culture the credit it deserves. We also feel strongly that as a platform about food in PA we need to help ensure that all our neighbors have the access and knowledge to eat well. Through innovative educational programming and our partnership with Feeding PA, PA Eats helps educate and inspire food-insecure Pennsylvanians to cook fresh, healthy and affordable meals.

About Breweries In PA

Breweries in PA is a digital promotion company that connects beer drinkers to the PA Craft Breweries they love.

For More Information:

https://breweriesinpa.com/feeding-pennsylvania-partners-with-pa-eats-and-breweries-in-pa-for-hops-for-hunger/