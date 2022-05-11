Faubourg Brewing Co. Releases Iron Lacing Juicy Hazy IPA

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Faubourg Brewing Co., the oldest operating brewery in New Orleans, has released its newest seasonal brew called Iron Lacing Juicy Hazy IPA. The second of four seasonal releases of 2022, Faubourg Iron Lacing is a New England style IPA inspired by frothy beer lacing and the legendary ornate wrought iron balconies of New Orleans. Already a top seller in the Faubourg Brewery taproom, Iron Lacing is hitting store shelves and bar coolers this week across Southern Louisiana and the Gulf region, available in 12 oz. six packs and on draught.

Clocking in at 7% ABV, Iron Lacing is brewed with an ultra-modern IPA yeast and precise brewing techniques to unlock more flavor from the style. This specialty yeast creates flavor compounds that add peach and passionfruit aromatics as well as rich pineapple and mandarin flavors. With its hazy golden color and smooth finish, it is the perfect local beer for sipping.

“Our taproom guests and fans on social media have been clamoring to try more juicy hazy IPAs,” said Dan Griffin, Director of Brewing Operations at Faubourg Brewing Company. “With Iron Lacing, our brewing team explored new hopping techniques and novel yeasts to create something unique. While Iron Lacing was fermenting, the entire brewery was filled with fruity bouquet aromas and got everyone excited for this limited release.”

The Faubourg Brewing Co. portfolio is available for purchase on draft, in cans, bottles, and six/twelve packs at fine retailers across Louisiana and the Gulf South and at its popular brewery taproom in New Orleans East which was recently voted Top Craft Brewery of 2022 by the readers of both New Orleans Magazine and Where Y’at Magazine.

About Faubourg Brewing Co.

Faubourg Brewing Company is the oldest operating brewery in New Orleans, founded as Dixie Brewing Company in 1907. Hurricane Katrina decimated the original brewery, forcing the company to relocate production out of state until Tom and Gayle Benson, owners of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, became majority owners, returning brewing operations to New Orleans at a new, state-of-the-art brewery and hospitality center located in New Orleans East. In 2020, the brewery was renamed Faubourg Brewing Company as a tribute to the diverse and vibrant neighborhoods of New Orleans that make up the city’s unique cultural gumbo. Faubourg (pronounced “fo-burg”) is a French word that’s often used interchangeably with “neighborhood” in New Orleans. Faubourg Brewing Company is proudly locally owned and not affiliated with any national or foreign brewing conglomerates.

For More Information:

https://faubourgbrewery.com/our-beers/iron-lacing