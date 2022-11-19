Fat Point Brewing to Open New Location in Sarasota

Award-winning beers & costal-inspired food coming to University Town Center

SARASOTA, FL – Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and will be opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center (UTC). The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue.

“Fat Point is a brand built by the support of the community, and we’re very excited to bring our brand to this new community at UTC,” said LJ Govoni, President of Fat Point Brewing Co. “The location will feature a significant number of taps for brewed-on-site exclusives and an inviting outdoor beer garden for socializing while you sip on great beers best enjoyed in the sun.”

Fat Point gets its name from Punta Gorda, which literally means “Fat Point” or the area where the pristine waters of Peace River and Gasparilla Sound meet. The new brewpub will be located along Cattlemen Rd. in the West District at UTC. The menu will offer coastal-inspired bar fare that’s sure to please everyone, and beer drinkers will be able to find everything from Fat Point’s flagship ale, Big Boca, to site exclusive small batches.

Since first launching in 2012, the Brewery has won critical acclaim for its original beers inspired by the Southwest Florida region. Fat Point’s Bru Man Chu, a Belgian Trippel; its rye IPA, Ryeght Angle; and Oatmeal Stout won gold, silver and bronze medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championship and Best Florida Beer Championships. Our beers, including our seasonal spiced pumpkin ale Pumpka Gourda, are available in 4-pack, 16-oz. cans and on tap in select locations throughout Florida. Click here to find one near you.

Fat Point Brewery is among an exciting lineup of new bars and restaurants coming to University Town Center. Other new additions to the dining scene include Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar; Yard House; farm-to-fork concept Naked Farmer; Orlando’s famed Foxtail Coffee Co; locally-owned Anna Maria Oyster Bar; Boston-area staple Kelly’s Roast Beef; and The Breakfast Company.

About Fat Point Brewing

As Charlotte County’s first craft brewery, Fat Point’s name pays tribute to its hometown. Punta Gorda literally means “Fat Point,” or the area where the pristine waters of Peace River and Gasparilla Sound meet. Since launching in 2012, the Brewery has won critical acclaim for its flavorful and original beers inspired by this magnificent region of Southwest Florida. Fat Point’s Bru Man Chu, a Belgian Trippel and its rye IPA, Ryeght Angle, and Oatmeal Stout have won gold, silver and bronze medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championship and Best Florida Beer Championships. Learn more on ourwebsite and follow us on Facebook,Instagram and Twitter @FatPointBrewing.