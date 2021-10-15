Farmers Brewing Partners with Donaghy Sales

PRINCETON, Calif. – Farmers Brewing Co. announces a distribution partnership with Donaghy Sales based out of Fresno. The agreement between the farm to glass brewery and distributor will make Farmers Brewing Co. beer available in the counties of Alpine, Amador, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Calaveras, Tuolumne, Mariposa, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey starting in November.

“We have always felt that expanding into the agricultural based Central Valley was a natural fit for Farmers and our brands,” said Bill Weller, founder of Farmers Brewing Co. “The timing was right for us to grow our footprint and we are excited to partner with a first-class distributor in the territory.”

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, sessionable and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers.

