Farmers Brewing Co. Signs Distribution Deal with Markstein Beverage of Sacramento

PRINCETON, California – Farmers Brewing Co. announces distribution agreement with Markstein Beverage Co. of Sacramento. The partnership between the farm-to-glass brewery and distributor transfers distribution rights to Markstein in the counties of Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba.

The changeover in distribution rights will begin in early April and allow Farmers Brewing Co. to expand its footprint within the area.

“After growing our own self-distribution network over the last two years it was time to switch gears and partner up with a well respected distributor in the industry,” said Bill Weller, founder of Farmers Brewing Co. “The partnership will allow us to expand into areas that we could not service ourselves, invest back into the brewery for expansion and redirect all of the time and energy we were spending on self-distributing in these areas.”

“Markstein Beverage Co. of Sacramento is excited to announce our partnership with Farmers Brewing Co. bringing their farm to glass craft beers to our amazing retailers and consumers.” said Jason Whitworth, Chief Operating Officer. “California prides itself on its robust farming community and it’s an honor to partner with a fellow family-owned company to bring high quality, locally-made, craft beers to retail.“

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, sessionable and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers.

About Markstein Beverage Co. of Sacramento

Markstein Beverage Co. of Sacramento employs 500 team members and is a locally owned and independently operated beer distributor, bringing fresh beer to California’s local bars, restaurants, and grocery stores since 1972. Today, the company markets over 130 brands of beer, from light American lagers and Mexican imports to barrel-aged stouts and Belgian sours servicing Sacramento, Napa, Solano, Yuba, Sutter, Placer, Butte, El Dorado, Napa, Nevada, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, and portions of Alpine County.

https://www.farmersbrewing.com/